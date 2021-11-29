Four area players were named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team on Monday.
Seniors Trent Rozich of District 6 Class 2A champion Richland High School and Jack Pletcher of Rockwood each were named to the PSCA boys team, while junior Anna Steinbeck of the District 5-1A champion Windber Area High School squad and senior Sabrina Zimmerman of Westmont Hilltop each took spots on the girls squad.
Rozich had 23 goals and 11 assists as a captain on Richland’s district title- winning team. The veteran forward scored the only goal of the championship game 1 minute, 21 seconds into the second overtime against rival Westmont Hilltop at Trojan Stadium.
“Trent’s technical and tactical soccer skill sets are enhanced by his outstanding pace,” said Rams coach Chad Duryea, whose team went 16-3-1. “However, I believe his energy and the level in which he competes is what stands out the most as he plays in the game.
“Trent has that unique ability in which his energy and effort enhances the play of everyone around him. Trent is a special type of leader. He worked just as hard to be a great teammate as he worked to be a great player. All of his teammates and coaches loved him for his unselfishness and his desire to do what is best for others.”
In addition to netting the golden goal in the district title contest, Rozich had the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Huntingdon in the District 6 semifinal round and two assists in a 3-2 overtime win over Philipsburg-Osceola in the quarterfinals. He also tallied Richland’s only goal in a 2-1 loss to North Catholic in the PIAA playoffs.
“This year I wasn’t expected to be honored for this award, so I was surprised I got it,” Rozich said. “I put in a lot of work with my teammates every day. I used my speed to my advantage. I could get past the defenders and finished the goal.”
Winning a District 6 crown capped a great season.
“It means a lot,” Rozich said. “Coming into the season, our goal was to beat Westmont to win the District 6 championship. We achieved that goal. It was awesome.”
A forward, Pletcher had 26 goals and 12 assists on a 15-4-0 Rockwood team that won its fourth consecutive WestPAC championship and advanced to the District 5 playoffs. Pletcher was part of district title teams in 2018 and 2020.
“First and foremost, Jack works hard,” Rockwood coach Dan Weaver said. “He’s one of the hardest workers on the team in games and at practice. He has great vision and great ball skills. He’s excellent at finishing the ball when he gets it into the offensive third.
“Jack has been one of the most consistent players over the last few years,” Weaver added. “He got playing time his freshman year. He continued increasing his skills and got better as a player. He’s definitely one of the leaders of the team.”
Steinbeck had 26 goals and 23 assists as a midfielder on Windber’s district champion squad. In 55 career games through three seasons, she has 56 goals and 50 assists.
“She’s one of the hardest-working athletes I’ve had the opportunity to work with,” said veteran Ramblers girls coach Paul Buza. “She’s a great teammate, a great leader. She backs it up on the field. She’s the straw that stirs the drink. She’s been a three-year starter and two-year captain. No one works harder during the season, during the offseason, on the field, off the field. It’s 24 hours a day, seven days a week soccer for her.”
Steinbeck was a key part of a 19-2 Windber squad. She netted three goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Fannett-Metal in the district quarterfinal round and had a goal in a 5-0 victory over Rockwood in the semifinals. She also assisted on a game-tying goal in a 2-1 win over Northern Bedford in the District 5 championship game.
“It means a lot. It’s a huge reward,” Steinbeck said of the all-state selection. “I’ve worked really hard to get to this point and set goals with my coaches. I couldn’t have done it without the rest of my team. We set goals. We worked so hard to reach those goals – WestPAC champions and District 5 champions.”
Steinbeck credited Ramblers senior Gina Gaye and junior Rylee Ott.
“They’re both amazing teammates. The three of us were able to lead the team together,” she said. “It was a great opportunity to be with those two. They’re super-supportive and I don’t think I could have done this without them.”
Westmont Hilltop’s Zimmerman went 12-3-0 with 90 saves, six goals allowed and a 0.53 goals against average. She had nine shutouts, including a stretch of five shutouts and only two goals allowed in seven straight wins to conclude the regular season.
“Sabrina is probably one of the best goalies in District 6,” Hilltoppers girls coach Curt Lichtenfels said. “Her record and her goals scored against, she’s very good. The last three years, her record is impeccable. She likes to play the field, too. She’s probably one of my best ball-handlers, too. She’s very well-balanced.”
Zimmerman was part of four Westmont Hilltop playoff appearances, including two teams that reached the District 6 semifinal round. In the past three seasons, she made 272 saves and compiled a 0.94 goals against average.
“I’m happy that my name was selected for this,” Zimmerman said. “Overall, it was a good year for us even though we didn’t make it as far as we’d have liked to go. I have to thank my teammates. They push me during practice. I’m grateful that I was able to have such supportive friends, parents, teammates and coaches that helped me along the way.”
