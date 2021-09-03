LORETTO – Circumstance might have led to a 40-plus minute road trip to play this year’s game between Bishop McCort Catholic and Greater Johnstown.
But the change in scenery didn’t take the “city rivalry” out of this contest between two once-dominant programs trying to regain their respective footing in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
Bishop McCort Catholic junior quarterback Trystan Fornari rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 156 yards and another score as the Crimson Crushers overcame a determined, big-play Trojans unit in a 49-33 slugfest at DeGol Field on the St. Francis University campus.
“It was just intense,” Fornari said after the Crushers evened their record at 1-1. “It was fun. Very exciting.”
Fornari dueled with Greater Johnstown sophomore quarterback Jon Updyke, who completed 18 of 39 passes for 262 yards, two TDs and one interception.
“Jon is a dynamic guy and he’s able to get out of the pocket and do some spectacular things,” Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan said after his team slipped to 0-2.
“I’m proud of my guys. They didn’t quit. They fought,” Jordan said. “In a rivalry game, they got after each other. (Bishop McCort coach) Tommy (Smith) should be proud. His team played really well and he was on the winning end.”
The Crimson Crushers, wearing blue uniforms in a nod to the new co-op with Bishop Carroll Catholic, needed only 1 minute, 32 seconds of game clock to move 53 yards.
Fornari had a 6-yard scoring run at 10:11. After an offsides penalty before the extra-point attempt, the Crushers lined up for two and Fornari had the conversion run for an 8-0 advantage.
The Trojans answered with a 65-yard scoring march. Updyke hit Coby Christian for a 20-yard TD pass, and Updyke ran the conversion to tie the score 8-all at 6:18.
“We have a lot of respect for Johnstown,” McCort’s Smith said. “Those kids came out here and played really hard. Coach had a good game plan and had them ready to play. I commend them on that.”
Bishop McCort had another quick, but long scoring drive as Fornari capped a 70-yard march with runs of 5, 22 and 5 yards on successive plays, the last one for a TD. He ran the conversion to make it 16-8 at 3:46 of the opening quarter.
The Crushers were poised to score again, and Fornari had a gain inside the 20 before Greater Johnstown’s Anthony Atwood scooped up a fumble and ran 81 yards for a touchdown. The conversion pass failed with 38.7 on the clock, setting a 16-14 first quarter score.
“With those runs and his energy both on offense and defense, he came up really big for us,” Jordan said of Atwood, who also ran for a late 76-yard TD. “He’s an energy guy.”
Fornari added a 6-yard touchdown run after his 30-yard pass to Ibn Shaheed set up the score. Lukas Conner’s extra-point kick put the Crushers up 23-14 with 1:26 left in the half.
Greater Johnstown answered as Updyke eluded pressure and rolled to his right deep in Trojans territory. The sophomore quarterback found Christian open on the sideline, completing an 88-yard scoring play on third-and-17. The conversion run failed with 51.3 showing.
The Crushers led 23-20 at halftime.
“We had to settle our team down a little bit at halftime,” Smith said. “We still wanted to play fast. In the second half we came out and had a good stop and we were able to get our offense going. We wanted to play fast but we wanted to play under control.”
The teams combined to commit 15 penalties for 133 yards in the first half.
Greater Johnstown was hurt by seven first-half offsides penalties, including twice having back-to-back jumps that resulted in first downs for the Crimson Crushers. Overall, Johnstown had a combined 10 offsides or procedure penalties.
“That is just ball discipline and I’ve got to fix that. That’s on me as a coach,” Jordan said. “The penalties hurt us. But they aren’t the real reason we lost the game. We’ve got to clean those up.”
McCort was plagued by two 15-yard flags and two 10-yard markers in the opening half as well as a 15-yard flag in the second half.
Each team made defensive stops to open the third quarter. The Crushers forced another Greater Johnstown turnover on downs at the Trojans 33. Fornari capped a scoring drive with a 7-yard TD pass to Malik Tisinger that made it a 10-point Bishop McCort advantage with 5:54 remaining in the third quarter.
Fornari broke a 26-yard scoring run and Brock Beppler ran 56 yards for a TD to put the Crushers in front 42-20 with 7:25 left.
“My linemen just did great,” Fornari said. “My linemen made the right blocks, opened up the holes and gave me lanes to run. Without them I couldn’t do anything.”
Greater Johnstown's Tavione Thomas took a pitch and ran 25 yards for a touchdown with 6:02 left. Hinez Petak booted the extra point to make it 42-27.
Backup quarterback Golden passed 37 yards to Shaheed to set up his own 18-yard TD dash with 1:59 left, setting a 49-27 score.
Greater Johnstown didn’t quit, as Atwood broke a 76-yard touchdown run with 1:20 left.
“This is gigantic for us in terms of confidence for our football team,” Smith said. “Our kids have worked really hard. In terms of the co-op (with Bishop Carroll Catholic) our kids working together to get a win. Being 0-2 would have been a terrible thing.”
