SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills had its two best offensive drives to start each half on Friday night at G.H. Miller Field, and those two possessions helped fuel a 22-13 win over Clearfield in the first meeting between the two storied programs.
The Rangers wasted little time in front of a packed house. On the third play from scrimmage, junior tailback Mason Papinchak electrified the crowd with a 66-yard score and added the two-point conversion himself to make it 8-0 less than two minutes into the game.
“It was crazy. It was an awesome experience,” Papinchak said of the lengthy scoring run. “Our line is amazing, as usual. They’re always great and our team just really stuck together all night and I’m glad we were able to hold on at the end.”
Papinchak finished with 117 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns on the night.
“Mason played great on offense and defense tonight,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said of his junior tailback. “The big run for the first touchdown was huge, our line created a nice hole for him.”
The Rangers were able to jump out to a two-touchdown lead in the second quarter. Forest Hills marched down the field, but it was facing a fourth and goal from the 10 yard-line. Junior quarterback Nate Cornell felt the Clearfield pass rush and still delivered a dime in the back of the end zone to Ben Harteis to make it 15-0.
The game started to get a little interesting after that.
After sputtering on its first few possessions, Clearfield found some footing on offense. Quarterback Will Domico scrambled around and heaved a ball towards the end zone in an apparent touchdown pass, but it was waived off due to an illegal block.
It was one of nine penalties committed by the Bison on Friday night.
Forest Hills nearly took advantage of that miscue with an impressive two-minute drill which traveled 80 yards, but the Rangers ran out of time with the ball resting at the 1-yard line.
The Rangers did eventually manage to build that three-score advantage. After forcing a three-and-out, Forest Hills mounted another impressive drive capped off by another Papinchak score to make it 22-0.
“It was big to put it in there and come out in the second half and get a huge stop first and then to go up 22-0, three scores against a very good team there,” Myers said.
While Clearfield’s offense struggled for about three and half quarters, the Bison finally started clicking, though it may have been a little too late.
Domico, the Bison senior quarterback, scored on a one-yard quarterback keeper. Later in the game, he hit Isaac Putt for an 8-yard score, though the extra point attempt sailed wide right. The score read 22-13 with under a minute left, negating any chances for a miracle comeback.
“We very easily could have packed it in, but they kept fighting,” first year head coach Myles Caragein said. “We’ve got to find a way to do a better job in the first half, and that’s going to come down on me.”
Caragein noted his team did not score in the first half in Week 1 against Tyrone, but they were able to overcome it and post a 29-21 victory.
It’s not a trend he wants to see keep happening, however.
“We can’t keep relying on the second half,” said Caragein.
The Rangers are now off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2017 season. It’s a big step in the right direction according to the head coach.
“2-0 is pretty big right now,” Myers admitted. “We’ve had some rough years, and the season is not over, but starting out 2-0 is a big deal for us right now. We played a tough team tonight in Clearfield, they’re a very good football team, but I also think we left a lot of plays on the field tonight and we can get a lot better than we are right now.”
