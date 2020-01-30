SIDMAN – The Forest Hills girls basketball team met Somerset just two weeks ago and won comfortably, but on Thursday night the Golden Eagles gave Forest Hills all it could handle for three quarters. A big fourth quarter propelled the Rangers to a 68-53 win and improved their record to a perfect 20-0 on the season.
Somerset came out strong and jumped out to a 23-14 lead thanks in large part to the play of junior forward Paige Housley.
She scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter and had her team out to an early advantage.
Forest Hills defeated Somerset by 31 points two weeks ago, but the Golden Eagles changed the tides on Thursday by giving Forest Hills a much closer game. Golden Eagles coach Jill Kegg credited her team for figuring out the Forest Hills press and getting easy baskets.
“The girls did it,” she said. “They were the ones that made it happen and they were the ones always hustling and working hard.”
Forest Hills (20-0) got it rolling in the second quarter and outscored Somerset 21-8 in the frame to grab a 35-31 halftime lead. Rangers assistant Scott Lashinsky spoke for head coach Carol Cecere and thought some defensive adjustments helped flip the game in his team’s favor.
“They played a great game,” Lashinsky said of Somerset. “They were able to get out in transition a lot more than they were the first time we played against them and that’s where they got the majority of their points.
"When we were able to slow that down and neutralize them, we wanted them to set-up in some half-court sets and see if they could execute that way and when we forced that game, it started to go our way.”
The third quarter was highly contested.
There were moments it looked like Forest Hills was about to pull away, but Housley nailed a jumper at the 3-minute mark of the third to tie the game at 40.
The Rangers amped up the defense in the fourth and held Housley scoreless in the final frame.
“Their No. 13 was really having a great night, so we focused on her a little bit and paid some extra attention to her and for us it was kind of slowing things down and trying to control the tempo because in the first quarter especially, they really controlled the tempo,” Lashinsky said.
The Rangers also picked it up on the offensive side as well. Forest Hills hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including two by junior Haley Croyle. She finished with 16 points, including 10 in the final frame.
“Every time we’re down I just want the ball in my hands, because I know I’ll be able to pull it out,” Croyle said.
Forest Hills also got 18 points from leading scorer Jordyn Smith, while Remi Smith chipped in with 12 points off the bench.
“We always say we have plenty of shooters and if one’s off that we think another one’s going to be on and in the fourth quarter tonight it was Haley’s night,” Lashinsky said of Croyle’s strong second half. “She kind of had a sore shoulder too, but apparently it didn’t slow her down and she hit some big shots in crunch time.”
Forest Hills is off to a perfect 20-0 start, which may have even surprised the Rangers themselves, but now they would like to keep this streak going.
“We weren’t really expecting it to be honest, but it’s really an accomplishment and we hope to go undefeated,” Croyle said.
