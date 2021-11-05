PATTON, Pa. – Justin Myers had spoken about a return to “Forest Hills football” throughout the week leading up to a District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal at Cambria Heights on Friday night.
Myers and his staff led the Rangers to the postseason for the first time in a three-season tenure.
The Rangers needed three straight wins to reach the .500 mark and earn the eighth/final seed.
Forest Hills was paired against a top-seeded Highlanders team that won the Heritage Conference and made plenty of its own history this season.
Still, these Rangers resembled some of the dominant Forest Hills playoff squads of the past. Damon Crawley broke the school record for single-season rushing yards and had three TD runs to go with a touchdown pass as Forest Hills pulled away in a 29-0 victory.
“We talked all year about getting back to Forest Hills football,” Myers said after the Rangers improved to 6-5.
“The offense looks a little bit different, but it’s the same thing. We want to pound it, pound it, pound it and hit them when we can,” he said.
Forest Hills next will play at No. 4 seed Bald Eagle Area, a 33-29 winner over River Valley.
Cambria Heights closed a 9-2 season with back-to-back shutout losses in marquee games. WestPAC champion Windber blanked the Highlanders 42-0 last week in the Appalachian Bowl.
“Most of all, I’m just proud of the seniors and the season we had,” said Cambria Heights coach Jarrod Lewis, fighting back tears after sharing hugs with his talented group. “I’m proud of the way they handled themselves this game. We never quit. They’re great kids. This is the toughest part of the job when you say good-bye to a group like this, a group that made a lot of history.”
The Highlanders won a conference title for the first time since 1965 in their debut season in the Heritage. Cambria Heights also hosted a playoff game for the first time.
On Friday, senior Ryan Haluska went over 1,000 career yards after gaining 68 yards on 19 carries. Unofficially, he finished the season with 1,025 yards.
“Ryan getting 1,000 yards is obviously special for us because he deserves it,” Lewis said. “It just shows what kind of work ethic and what type of person he is.”
Each team successfully moved the ball on the ground throughout the contest.
Forest Hills marched 46 yards to the Highlanders 17 on the opening drive, but lost the ball on a fumble recovered by Heights’ Zane Miller.
Cambria Heights moved 54 yards in 13 plays but was stopped 2 yards short on a fourth-and-3 from the 29.
“The first half was fantastic football,” Myers said. “Both defenses played well. We punched. They counter-punched back and forth. So did we.
“We went in at halftime and said, ‘Let’s get back to what we did best all year, and that’s give the ball to No. 5 (Crawley).’ That’s what we did.”
Crawley caught a 31-yard pass from Jacob Poldiak and had a 12-yard run to set up his own 6-yard touchdown with 6:48 left in the opening half. The Rangers led 6-0.
“It was back and forth, then we scored,” said Crawley, who finished with 182 yards on 24 carries. “Once we scored first, we knew it was our time to shine and we just kept going.”
Crawley added fourth-quarter TD runs of 4 and 67 yards. He now has 2,263 rushing yards this season, breaking the mark of 2,103 set by Nick Dudukovich in 2010. Operating out of the wildcat throughout the game, Crawley also threw a 36-yard TD pass to Brady Christ with 3:29 remaining.
“We came ready to play,” Crawley said. “I think we all wanted it more. We made some adjustments, came out and played smash-mouth football and showed them what the LHAC is all about.”
Holding a six-point advantage, the Rangers received a huge spark on a first-and-10 play from their own 3 with 1:02 left in the third quarter. Poldiak stood in the end zone and passed 32 yards to Jeremy Burda, setting up the scoring drive that pushed the momentum firmly to Forest Hills.
“I have a nice wide receiver out there and I feel like he’s going to win any jump ball,” Poldiak said. “I have confidence in my line to where I can sit back there however long I want and they’re going to block for me.
“If you have that confidence in them, you can throw the pass you want.”
The defense also made a statement, especially in the second half. Forest Hills stopped Cambria Heights again on a fourth-and-3 from the Rangers’ 13-yard line. Forest Hills forced two punts and had a sack on a fourth-and-7 play from the Highlanders’ own 45 late in the game.
“We were prepared. We’ve been practicing all week,” said Forest Hills senior 6-foot-3, 305-pound tackle Gaven Blough. “We knew we had to stop the dive. We did. We shut them down. It was hard but we pulled through.
“This is huge. It’s been a while but we’re back and we’re going to keep going,” Blough said.
