SIDMAN, Pa. – The final six games of the 2022 season offered a glimpse into the next two years on the gridiron at Forest Hills.
Then-sophomore quarterback Nate Cornell started for the first time on Sept. 23 and helped spark a two-game winning streak.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound athletic signal-caller completed 57% of his passes for 1,158 yards and 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions to go with 260 rushing yards and five scores.
He is among 23 lettermen and five starters back on each side of the ball as the Rangers look to improve on a 3-7 2022 campaign.
“Having Nate start six games last year for us, he had some success and helped us this year coming in being a year older and more familiar with our offense,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said.
“All summer long, he was here every day with the guys getting their continuity together and building relationships with each other. Nate’s been a great leader. He’s one of our captains.”
Possessing six varsity starts only helped Cornell build confidence heading into the 2023 season.
“I’ve always been a quarterback when I was younger, but obviously the varsity level is a lot different, a lot more competitive,” Cornell said. “Those last few games, I really got settled in and it really helped get me a feel for it. It made me feel confident. This year, I’ll just stay relaxed out there at all times and know where I’m going with the ball.”
One thing has stood out to Myers throughout camp.
“Our leadership is coming forward with our seniors and some of our juniors,” Myers said. “They’re out there on the field and working hard. They’re bringing the young guys along with them.”
Despite losing top rusher Colten Danel and his top three receivers from 2022, Myers believes the cupboard is not bare this fall.
“Our receivers are doing a nice job,” Myers said. “Losing those three last year hurts us as far as experience goes. Chase Williamson, Xander Richardson, Ben Harteis, Koy McGough, Gus Wirfel and Si McGough – they’re all working really hard ... They’re building that relationship with Nate.”
Richardson (11 catches for 190 yards) and Williamson will be counted on to make plays through the air.
“Xander Richardson is a tight end, wide receiver and quarterback for us,” Myers said.
“He’s playing multiple roles on offense, and he’s an outside linebacker for us on defense. Xander has a nose for the football. He’s smart. He’s physical, and he’s always in the right place.
“It’s Chase’s first year coming out after a couple years off.
“He brings speed and physicality to our offense and defense.
“He’s going to be a leader for us on offense as far as catching the ball. And on defense, making all the calls and adjustments for us to be successful at safety.”
A rugged, strong line should help the Rangers prosper in the trenches. Myers listed the offensive line starters as left tackle Kaden Christ, left guard Lucas DeLoatch, center Kevin Brown, right guard Zack Spisock, right tackle Jaden Trentini.
“We’re fortunate to have a big and strong line that’s experienced,” Myers said. “We have a four-year starter and two three-year starters on our offensive line right now. Having those five back along with a couple of other guys that are pushing their way to get some playing time is huge for us. All of our linemen bench close to 300 pounds. They squat close to 400-500 pounds.
“They’re strong kids, and that’s going to help us with our running game.”
Junior Mason Papinchak is the top returning tackler with 76 stops made in 2022.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
