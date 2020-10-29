EBENSBURG – Numerous conference championships grace the walls of the Forest Hills High School gymnasium, but among all the banners, one was missing: girls volleyball.
Riding an eight-game winning streak into Thursday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference volleyball championship game against Bishop Guilfoyle, the Lady Rangers used that momentum to their advantage against a struggling Marauders team.
Forcing its opponent into several errors and out-of-sequence plays, Forest Hills swept Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-16) to win its first LHAC title in program history.
“We all stood in the gymnasium last night and just stared at the walls. The only banner that was missing was girls volleyball,” said Forest Hills senior Madeline Cecere, who led her team with 16 kills. “We were very determined to come in here and put a banner up on our wall. We did that tonight, and it feels amazing.”
Forest Hills (14-2) kept Bishop Guilfoyle off balanced throughout the night, with its focus aimed at keeping the ball away from potent outside hitter Lyzee Wilson.
Cecere and junior Lexi Koeck (10 kills) teamed up at the net and fired at all cylinders, and the Rangers’ best defense proved to be a great offense.
With the Rangers able to take control and run their desired offense, Wilson and the Marauders committed several unforced errors and were victim to numerous out-of-sequence plays as the game quickly escaped them.
“We came out and didn’t take care of what we needed to,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Rachel Potopa said. “We didn’t execute what we worked on at practice as well as I would have liked us to, and we were making too many mistakes. That put us down.”
Bishop Guilfoyle (11-3) battled back in the second set and was finally able to get the ball in Wilson’s hands. She finished the night with 12 kills and helped spark a 7-2 run to keep her team alive in the second set.
Ultimately, the Rangers were able to buckle down defensively to seal out the victory.
It was the second time the two teams met this season. Forest Hills swept the Marauders at home Oct. 19.
“They’re a really solid team. Any time you play Bishop Guilfoyle, you’re in for a really competitive game,” Forest Hills coach Cassie Layman said. “I wouldn’t say tonight was easy. We had to keep Lyzee (Wilson) reined in. She got a couple nice kills on us, but we did a nice job of controlling it. I don’t think she got more than three in a row on us. That was kind of our goal tonight – make sure she didn’t get those consecutive kills and get on a roll.”
Forest Hills did not have an ideal start to the season, and a midseason shutdown painted a grim picture for the team’s outlook.
The Forest Hills School District shut down earlier in the month due to positive cases of COVID-19, presenting several question marks of what lied ahead for the team.
Much of the Rangers core are also members of the girls basketball team, who instantly saw their season end in the blink of an eye last March when COVID-19 first took flight.
Not taking any moment for granted, the Lady Rangers put their best foot forward to bring home the conference title.
“I just think that break showed that you never know when everything is going to stop,” said senior setter Kenzie Colosimo, who had 38 assists. “That could’ve been our last game that night. We were all so upset, but that week off only made us more hungry. We came back knowing not to take anything for granted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.