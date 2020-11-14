SIDMAN – Forest Hills held off a near-miraculous last-minute comeback by Penn Cambria and escaped with a 20-18 victory over the Panthers Friday night in a thrilling season finale for both teams at G.H. Miller Memorial Field.
The Rangers (4-4) led 20-12 late in the fourth quarter, but were unable to run out the clock and punted to the Panthers (3-7) with just over two minutes remaining. Penn Cambria’s Nick Marinak fielded the kick on the bounce at his own 15 and found running room down the right sideline before being hauled down at the Ranger 5 with 1:39 left to play.
Three straight running plays were stuffed for a net two-yard gain, but on fourth-and-goal, the Panthers’ Braedon Phister lunged across the goal line to pull his team within two with 17 seconds remaining on the clock.
However, Forest Hills’ Zach Myers then broke up the two-point conversion pass intended for Marinak, and the Rangers then recovered the subsequent Penn Cambria onside kick attempt to preserve the dramatic win.
“Our seniors showed resilience,” said Forest Hills coach Justin Myers. “They deserved to go out with a win like this.”
The Rangers started strong, jumping out to a two-touchdown first-quarter lead, but the Panthers’ defense came alive in the second half, allowing Penn Cambria to get back in the game and eventually forge a 12-12 tie heading into the decisive final quarter.
“We have the ‘mountain mentality,’ ” said Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus. “We’re a blue-collar team, and I’m proud of how they battled every week. Give Forest Hills credit, they made a few more plays than we did. Our seniors did a great job, and they’ve got this program moving in the right direction.”
The Ranger offense looked unstoppable in the first quarter.
After Devon Brezovec picked off a Garrett Harrold pass on the opening drive to give Forest Hills possession at their own 41, rushes of 11 yards by Damon Crawley and 16 yards by Zach Myers set up Crawley’s 17-yard touchdown run that made it 6-0 at the 8:59 mark.
Crawley rushed for a game-high 126 yards on 18 carries and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
Following a Penn Cambria three-and-out on the ensuing series, Myers then completed three passes for 34 yards to key a nine-play scoring drive that was finished by Myers hitting Jeremy Burda in the corner of the end zone for a score.
The Panthers responded on the following possession with their best offensive series of the first half, driving 65 yards in 14 plays. Harrold found Marinak for an 18-yard gain on fourth down to keep the drive alive, and he later converted a fourth-and-goal with a 5-yard touchdown strike to Zach Grove that pulled Penn Cambria within 12-6 at the 9:51 mark of the second quarter.
The teams traded turnovers for the remainder of the first half, and after a Ranger three-and-out to open the third, the Panthers were able to tie the game. Harrold connected with Jake Tsikalas for a 36-yard gain to the Ranger 12, and after Marinak converted a fourth-and-short to the Forest Hills 1, he plowed into the end zone two plays later. The conversion pass failed, keeping the score knotted at 12. Unfortunately for the Panthers, Harrold was injured during the drive and did not return. Harrold finished 8 of 15 for 93 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Penn Cambria’s defense played inspired football for much of the second half, limiting the Rangers to just five net yards in the third quarter. However, with the Panthers in Ranger territory looking for a possible go-ahead score with nearly six minutes remaining in the game, Forest Hills’ defense came up with a huge takeaway.
Easton Toth recovered a Penn Cambria fumble and returned it to the Penn Cambria 31 to set the Rangers in great field position.
However, following offensive pass interference and illegal motion penalties, the Rangers were faced with third-and-19 at the Penn Cambria 40. Myers then dumped off a screen pass to tight end Kody Lauffer, who followed a convoy of blockers to the end zone to regain the lead for Forest Hills.
“Their defense was blitzing a lot and taking some things away from us,” Coach Myers said. “We saw the opportunity for the screen and were able to hit it for a big play.”
Myers, who finished 9 of 19 for 125 yards, then ran in the conversion to make it 20-12 at the 4:34 mark to set the stage for the dramatic conclusion.
