CRESSON – A decade has passed since Forest Hills High School girls basketball coach Carol Cecere brought a blank championship banner to the Altoona Field House before a District 5-6 title game.
Assistant coach Scott Lashinsky read aloud a letter supposedly “written” by the banner in hopes of inspiring that team to win the program’s first ever district title.
“It was 2010. We were not supposed to win. We were not the No. 1 team. We had a small group of people and the banner had no numbers on it,” Cecere recalled on Saturday afternoon at Mount Aloysius College. “The banner ‘wrote’ that team a letter. Scott pulled it out and read it to that team.
“It just said, ‘I’m so lonely.’ There were no numbers on the banner.”
Now, the banner, which is displayed at the school gymnasium, is crowded instead of “lonely.”
Top-seeded Forest Hills rolled to an 83-44 victory over third-seeded Huntingdon to claim the program’s sixth consecutive district championship and ninth in the past 11 seasons, including that 2010 win over Bellefonte.
The result of the District 6 Class AAAA contest wasn’t in doubt as the 24-1 Rangers built leads of 26-10 after one quarter and 47-27 at halftime. The margin ballooned to nearly 40 points by the final buzzer.
The Rangers will play the District 7 fifth-place team in the PIAA Tournament on March 7.
“It’s honestly a lot of hard work, but once we get to this spot and we’re the winners, it feels amazing,” said Rangers junior Jordyn Smith, who scored 25 points and had four assists and four steals. “I don’t know a better feeling.”
Forest Hills hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter and shot 63% from the field in the first half.
“Our offense is just transition. We’re not very tall so when we get the ball we want to run,” said Smith, who hit four of her five 3-pointers in the opening frame. “Once we run and tire them out, we get that open shot that we really want. We just keep running and that 3 will come.”
Junior Taylor Burda had 13 points, and sophomore Lexington Koeck had 13 points off the bench.
Junior Madeline Cecere had eight points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Junior Haley Croyle had eight rebounds and five assists with five points.
Huntingdon is 13-11 and will face the District 7 runner-up in the state playoffs. Lexi Troup had 12 points for the Bearcats, and Katt McElroy had nine points and eight rebounds.
“We always tell them to never take a team lightly,” Carol Cecere said. “I do think there was some pressure on them, but we do other things that are sort of neat. We ate pasta (Friday) night together. Today we had a little motivational thing.
“So, instead of them feeling pressure, like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have to win,’ I think it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s our turn.’ They just think it’s their turn. We put numbers on the banner and I think every group wants to be on that banner.”
The winning cycle is poised to continue for quite a while in Sidman.
“It does it itself. The girls do it,” Carol Cecere said of maintaining the tradition.
“When we left our gym (Saturday morning), there were Rangers playing elementary basketball there.
“We do some little things with those girls, but we ask our team to be the standard. Whether you win or not you have to be the standard in the school.
“We ask our girls to be role-model student-athletes. They’re visible in the school and the community.”
