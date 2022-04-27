High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop 75, Somerset 75*
Westmont Hilltop 95, Forest Hills 55
Westmont Hilltop 129, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 11
Somerset 101, Forest Hills 49
3200 relay: Somerset (Walker, Seslow, Stanton, Brenneman), 9:32. 110 hurdles: DiBuono, S, 15.1. 100: Zitnay, WH, 11.1. 1600: George, WH, 5:14. 400 relay: Westmont Hilltop (Zitnay, Havener, Droz, Sheridan), 45.6. 400: Seslow, S, 57.2. 300 hurdles: DiBuono, S, 43.1. 800: Brenneman, S, 2:20. 200: Zitnay, WH, 23.2. 3200: Smith, WH, 12:06. 1600 relay: Westmont Hilltop (Fulta, Zitnay, George, Havener), 3:55.
Long jump: Sheridan, WH, 18-5 ½. Triple jump: Carr, S, 37-3. Pole vault: Carroll, FH, 10-0. High jump: Droz, WH, 6-2. Shot put: Griffith, S, 45-2. Discus: Danel, FH, 109-11. Javelin: Danel, FH, 121-0.
Records: Westmont Hilltop 6-3; Somerset – not reported; Forest Hills – not reported; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic – not reported.
* Westmont Hilltop wins on first tiebreaker, most first-place finishes.
Bedford 123, Bishop Carroll Catholic 27
Bedford 137, Bishop McCort Catholic 7
Bedford 122, Greater Johnstown 25
Bedford 114, Central 36
Bishop Carroll Catholic 82,
Bishop McCort Catholic 45
Bishop Carroll Catholic 74, Greater Johnstown 37
Central 108, Bishop Carroll Catholic 40
Bishop McCort Catholic 55, Greater Johnstown 38
Central 120, Bishop McCort Catholic 21
Central 113, Greater Johnstown 27
3200 relay: Bedford (Scritchfield, Sigel, Gresh, Taylor), 10:08. 400 relay: Bedford (Washington, Weber, Ressler, Wracher), 44.3. 1600 relay: Bedford (Washington, Weber, Ressler, Taylor), 3:42.6. 100: Weber, B, 11.1. 200: Yingling, C, 23.4. 400: Gunby, GJ, 51.9. 800: Taylor, B, 2:10.2. 1600: Sigel, B, 5:22.9. 3200: Scritchfield, B, 11:50.6. 110 hurdles: Horton, C, 16.6. 300 hurdles: Koontz, B, 47.2.
Discus: Whetstone, B, 145-8. Shot put: Harker, BC, 46-7. Long jump: Ressler, B, 20-4. Triple jump: Ressler, B, 40-3. High jump: Smith, GJ, 5-8. Pole vault: Yahner, BC, 11-6. Javelin: Daugherty, C, 147-11.
No records provided.
Cambria Heights 94, Penns Manor 41
Cambria Heights 80, United 69
3200 relay: Cambria Heights (Brock Eckenrode, Dakota Delattre, Austin Bender, Zech Scott), 9:38.8. 110 hurdles: Gapshes, U, 17.8. 100: Marshall, PM, 11.9. 1600: Eckenrode, CH, 5:17.4. 400: Scott, CH, 57.4. 400 relay: Penns Manor, 49.3. 300 hurdles: Stiffler, U, 48.5. 800: Eckenrode, CH, 2:16.7. 200: Scott, CH, 25.1. 3200: Henning, U, 11:32.2. 1600 relay: Cambria Heights (Brock Eckenrode, Nate Wholaver, Austin Bender, Zech Scott), 4:01.2.
Pole vault: Payne, U, 9-6. High jump: Weakland, CH, 5-0. Long jump: Trybus, CH, 18-1 1/2. Triple jump: Trybus, CH, 38-3. Shot put: Polenik, PM, 39-7 3/4. Discus: Polenik, PM, 134-10. Javelin: Hite, CH, 139-9.
Records: Cambria Heights 7-0*; Penns Manor - not reported; United - not reported.
* Clinched Heritage Conference dual meet title
Blacklick Valley 87, Berlin Brothersvalley 50
Rockwood 83, Berlin Brothersvalley 62
3200 relay: Rockwood (Dran, Miller, Mehrtens, McCauley), 11:13.3. 110 hurdles: Latuch, R, 18.7. 100: Hershberger, BV, 12.1. 1600: Ca. Montgomery, BB, 5:32.1. 400 relay: Blacklick Valley (Schilling, Pavelek, Silko, Hershberger), 55.0. 400: Co. Montgomery, BB, 1:01.9. 300 hurdles: Dran, R, 49.6. 800: Ca. Montgomery, BB, 2:28.1. 200: Co. Montgomery, BB, 25.9. 3200: Mehrtens, R, 15:16.8. 1600 relay: Rockwood (Cramer, McCauley, Reilly, Ream), 4:42.7.
Long jump: Reilly, R, 16-10 3/4. Triple jump: Ca. Montgomery, BB, 36-4. High jump: DiPaolo, BV, 5-1. Discus: Pavlich, BV, 93-3. Shot put: Percinsky, BV, 30-9. Javelin: Frank, BV, 111-9. Pole vault: Rock, R, 8-6.
Records: Berlin Brothersvalley 1–6; Rockwood - not reported; Blacklick Valley - not reported; Shade - not reported.
High School Girls
Forest Hills 86, Westmont Hilltop 64
Westmont Hilltop 104, Somerset 46
Westmont Hilltop 143, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 7
3200 relay: Forest Hills (Da. Dumm, McGough, Montag, De. Dumm), 12:03. 100 hurdles: Smith, FH, 16.6. 100: Rios, S, 12.1. 1600: De. Dumm, FH, 5:48. 400 relay: Somerset (Urban, Ross, Powers, Rios), 52.9. 400: Nibert, WH, 1:10. 300 hurdles: Smith, FH, 50.1. 800: De. Dumm, FH, 2:30. 200: Felix, FH, 28.1. 3200: De. Dumm, FH, 12:17. 1600 relay: Forest Hills (Felix, Smith, McGough, McLeary), 4:29.
Long jump: Rios, S, 16-0. Triple jump: Conant, FH, 30-9. Pole vault: Krug, FH, 7-6. High jump: Leiden, WH, 4-10. Discus: Richard, S, 92-2. Shot put: Danel, FH, 31-7 ½. Javelin: Weinzierl, FH, 90-9.
Records: Forest Hills 9-0; Westmont Hilltop 6-3; Somerset – not reported; Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic – not reported.
Bedford 142, Bishop Carroll Catholic 5
Bedford 140, Bishop McCort Catholic 8
Bedford 118, Central 32
Bedford 140, Greater Johnstown 7
Bishop McCort Catholic 60,
Bishop Carroll Catholic 20
Bishop McCort Catholic 55, Greater Johnstown 36
Central 124, Bishop Carroll Catholic 8
Central 118, Bishop McCort Catholic 23
Central 116, Greater Johnstown 16
Greater Johnstown 52, Bishop Carroll Catholic 25
3200 relay: Bedford (Eshelman, Lang, Dibert, Lippincott), 11:45.2. 400 relay: Bedford (Sipes, Becker, Beck, Sarver), 51.7. 1600 relay: Bedford (Becker, Eshelman, Sarver, Lippincott), 4:40.7. 100: Sarver, B, 12.9. 200: Sarver, B, 27.7. 400: Eshelman, B, 1:04.1. 800: Lippincott, B, 2:37.8. 1600: Weaverling, B, 5:58.6. 3200: Dibert, B, 13:46. 100 hurdles: Becker, B, 16.5. 300 hurdles: Becker, B, 48.1.
Discus: Martz, B, 90-5. Shot put: Martz, B, 34-4. Long jump: Beck, B, 14-11 1/2. Triple jump: Ritchey, B, 31-10. High jump: Lippincott, B, 4-10. Pole vault: Nagy, C, 8-0. Javelin: Martz, B, 98-8.
No records provided.
Cambria Heights 85.5, Penns Manor 63.5
Cambria Heights 84, United 57
3200 relay: Penns Manor, 11:59.3. 100 hurdles: Weber, U, 18.9. 100: Burkey, CH, 13.9. 1600: Orner, PM, 6:14.4 400: Ingalls, U, 1:10.5. 400 relay: Cambria Heights, 57.4. 300 hurdles: Marshall, U, 53.8. 800: Cherry, CH, 3:04.2. 200: Hite, CH, 30.8. 3200: Orner, PM, 13:28.6. 1600 relay: Cambria Heights, 4:55.7.
Pole vault: Bowman, PM, 7-0. High jump: Kirsch, CH, 4-10. Long jump: Donelson, U, 13-7 1/2. Triple jump: Burkey, CH, 29-7. Shot put: Mack, U, 28-2 3/4. Discus: Mack, U, 73-9. Javelin, Karlheim, CH, 78-3.
No records provided.
Berlin Brothersvalley 103, Rockwood 39
Berlin Brothersvalley 79, Blacklick Valley 46
3200 relay: Shade (Bozovich, Garza, Ohler, Leipchack), 13:48.0. 100 hurdles: Slebodnick, BV, 17.1. 100: Gunby, BV, 13.5. 1600: VanGilder, BB, 6:40.1. 400 relay: Blacklick Valley (Slebodnick, Shirk, Gereck, Gunby), 55.0. 400: Sechler, BB, 1:05.9. 300 hurdles: Slebodnick, BV, 54.4. 800: VanGilder, BB, 3:03. 200: Sechler, BB, 29.6. 3200: Lintz, R, 17:46.3. 1600 relay: Berlin Brothersvalley (Coughenour, Twombly, VanGilder, Sechler), 5:43.8.
Discus: Zimmerman, BV, 71-1. Shot put: Bittner, BB, 27-10 1/2. Javelin: Zimmerman, BV, 82-5. Long jump: Smiley, BB, 13-1/2. Triple jump: Sechler, BB, 32-5. High jump: Gunby, BV, 4-6. Pole vault: Miller, BB, 7-6.
Records: Berlin Brothersvalley 5–2; Rockwood - not reported; Blacklick Valley - not reported; Shade - not reported.
