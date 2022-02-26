SIDMAN, Pa. – Throughout Saturday's District 6 Class 3A semifinal, the Westmont Hilltop girls' basketball team tested the championship mettle of top-seeded Forest Hills.
The Hilltoppers hung right with the seven-time defending District 6 champions, but the Rangers were able to pull away with a 49-40 victory on their home floor to advance to their eighth consecutive district title game.
“We needed to stay level-headed because they would start to try to speed up the tempo and we needed to pull it back and settle down," Forest Hills sophomore forward Addison Schirato said. "That’s when we got our best shots.”
“It was a big game for a lot of girls," Forest Hills coach Carol Cecere said. "It was a good, well-rounded game. Remi (Smith) takes control of the ball and scores. Addi Schirato did a great job on the boards. I thought we all rebounded well.
"Burk’s (Anna Burkey) pressure and defense was outstanding today. I thought we relied on each other. I just thought it was a great team win.”
Forest Hills (19-6) will face River Valley, a 51-37 winner over Penn Cambria, at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Central Cambria for district gold.
Smith led all scorers with 17 points. She added seven rebounds and four assists. Lexi Koeck added 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Schirato finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Forest Hills edged Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe Westmont Hilltop 43-39 on Jan. 21. On Saturday, the rugged Rangers proved they could handle their own on the glass.
“We expected a really physical game," Smith said. "They’re a physical team. Coming in, we knew we had to rebound because they outrebounded us by a lot last game (41-21 deficit). That was the main priority, and I think we did that really well (30-20 advantage on Saturday). I think we were really motivated to make it to the championship game.”
No. 5 seed Westmont Hilltop (14-9) will face No. 3 seed Penn Cambria in the consolation game. All four semifinalists secured PIAA tournament berths.
The Hilltoppers were led by sophomore Beth Buettner's 13 points off the bench. Freshman Christiana Gordon added 10 points.
Westmont Hilltop pulled within four points on three occasions in the second half, but were unable to get over the hump and dethrone the Rangers.
“First of all, I’m proud of my girls," Westmont Hilltop coach Brittany Eisenhuth said. "We can’t control our shots going in. We can’t control if their shots are going in, but we can control our effort. We had max effort the whole game. I really commend my girls for that.
"It seemed like every time we were within two or three, we’d have a bad possession on offense or we didn’t match up right on defense and we let them get a layup. Every time we started making a run, we just did a couple bad things. I think that comes from inexperience and us being young, our young players especially."
Four different Rangers scored to post a 9-0 spurt in the first quarter. A Buettner triple before the buzzer brought Westmont within 16-9 after the first frame.
"I thought they played a great game," Cecere said of Westmont. "No. 23 (Buettner) came on the floor for them and hit some big shots and brought them back into the game when we had that lead. It was just neck and neck the whole way."
Carissa Krall's layup capped off a 9-0 burst and pulled Westmont Hilltop within 16-15, but Smith and Burkey drained critical 3-pointers late in the second quarter to boost the advantage to 28-21 at halftime.
In the third, Buettner's second triple trimmed the deficit down to 34-30. A Smith layup and Schirato jumper before the buzzer elevated Forest Hills' lead to 38-32 heading into the final frame. Both teams scored 12 points in the third.
Westmont scored four straight points in the fourth to make it 40-36, but Smith penetrated the lane and banked in a layup to start a 5-0 spurt.
"It seemed like every time we had that opportune time to take control of the game, we’d have a couple turnovers or a bad defensive possession," Eisenhuth said. "That kills you in big games like that.”
The visitors did not score over a span of 4:06 in the fourth.
"I thought on defense, holding them down during that time when our offense wasn’t flowing in the beginning of the fourth (was key)," Cecere said. "I thought that our defense held. I think we gave up two points that whole time."
Forest Hills made 7 of 11 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
The Rangers are excited for the chance to add more hardware to their loaded trophy case.
“You just can’t take any of them for granted, just the work that the girls put it in the offseason," Cecere said. "The excitement some of these young girls will get (Wednesday). I never, ever take one of these days for granted. In reality, Westmont could have easily won. It’s a really tough bracket. River Valley knocked off (Bishop) McCort. Penn Cambria just rolled over Richland the other day."
