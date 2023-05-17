ALTOONA, Pa. – Changing things up when a trip to the biggest event of the season is riding on how you perform isn’t typically the way to go, but Richland pole vaulter Karsyn Ford decided to do it anyway.
“I was trying new poles. I wasn’t doing much in practice,” Ford said. “My other pole was too soft.”
Even Central Cambria’s state gold-medal 3200-meter relay was experimenting, and Forest Hills distance standout Delaney Dumm considered adding a race to her schedule.
It didn’t make any difference.
The usual suspects stood at the top of the podium after their events on the concluding day of the District 6 Track and Field Championships on Wednesday at Mansion Park Stadium.
Ford, Dumm and the Red Devils relay all won their events, with Dumm setting a meet record in the 3200-meter run and Ford tying the meet record with an 11-foot vault, while Central Cambria’s Abbie George, Abigail Sheehan, Annaliese Niebauer and Alaina Sheehan posted their best time of the season in the 3200 relay.
It was a banner day for Tribune-Democrat area girls, in general. Forest Hills followed up its Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship by taking the Class 2A girls’ team title trophy back to Sidman – the Rangers ran away with 87 points, getting wins from freshman hurdlers Mylee Glessner and Sam Papcunik and their 1600-meter relay in addition to Dumm.
Meanwhile, Portage’s Cami Burkett won the second and third district gold medals of her career by leaving her competition in the rear-view mirror in both the 100 and 200 dashes. George also defended her district crown in the open 800.
“This definitely eases (my concerns) going into states because I thought I was burned out. The last couple of races haven’t been my best, and I was a little scared,” said Dumm, the reigning state silver medalist in the Class 2A girls’ mile and two-mile. “Doing this gives me a little confidence boost. It’s like, ‘You’re not done, yet.’ ”
The top three finishers in 2A punched their tickets to the state meet, as well as any athletes that achieved a predetermined PIAA qualifying mark. In Class 3A, where Greater Johnstown was the only local team, only the winners advance along with those meeting the time, height or distance requirements – the Trojans didn’t have a girl finish higher than sixth.
A winner in the 1600 meters on Tuesday, Dumm returned to the track to time 10 minutes, 32.57 seconds in the 3200, which not only was a meet record, but a facility record. The previous meet mark was 10:38.24 by the great Central Cambria runner, Carly Seymour, back in 2007.
Dumm says she doesn’t usually chase records, but Wednesday was an exception, and it was the tipping point between her going out and trying to break the Forest Hills record in the half-mile or saving up to give a go at Seymour’s mark.
“Coach (Tom) Hunter told me the record, since I was close to it,” Dumm said. “I was glad he told me. Since it was one of my last races, I kind of wanted to get it.”
Ford’s height tied a record set in 2011.
“I think it was a good day overall,” Ford said, after holding off Forest Hills’ Monica Krug and Bellwood-Antis’ Lydia Worthing by 6 inches. “I’m always a little nervous (going into a competition), but the support of my coaches and my family and friends is amazing. It helped a lot. I came here last year and finished sixth as a freshman. Coming here and winning as a sophomore feels unreal.”
Burkett already knew what it was like to win, having garnered gold in the 200 as a sophomore in 2022.
Nothing seemed to faze her. First, she won the 100 by nearly .4 seconds with a time of 12.43. That put the writing on the wall for her best event, the 200, where she turned in a 26.1 and won by more than .6 seconds.
“The 100 helped me out. I started off good in that, so I knew it would be a good day,” Burkett said. “I was pretty confident. (The way I ran in) the trials helped also. Blocks and starts always are a little bit tricky, so I wasn’t completely confident, but, yeah, I felt pretty good.”
The Red Devils 3200 relay tinkered with their order – going with George, then Abigail Sheehan, then Niebauer, then Alaina Sheehan – and dropped their best time of the year by 8 seconds, finishing in 9:36.13.
Of course, the quartet has run even faster than this. They beat Wednesday’s time by 6 seconds when they won the gold at the PIAA meet in 2022. That experience has begotten confidence and insight into what it takes to be peaking at just the right point of the season.
“The nerves aren’t non-existent, of course, but they aren’t extreme to the level that we’re making ourselves sick. You’re more relaxed going in. We know what to expect. We’re just ready, as always, to do our best and try to drop our time even more,” Niebauer said. “I’m so proud of each and every one of us.”
In the 800, George defended her title with a time of 2:20.65, besting Marion Center’s Reagan Ryen by almost a second at the end.
“I was a little nervous. My typical racing strategy is to stick onto whoever is in front of me until the last 200. I knew she was going to go out faster, so I knew I was going to have to go out faster than I usually do. I think that paid off,” George said.
“I just kicked at the end. I was happy with the time. It was the best I ran all season.”
Glessner cruised to victory in the 100 hurdles, running a personal-record 15.71 to beat her closest opposition by .8 seconds.
“I didn’t think coming in to this year that I would win districts because I’m only a freshman,” Glessner said.
Glessner also was third in the 300, where her classmate, Papcunik, captured the top spot by finishing in 47.29 – almost a second and a half ahead of the field.
“I just wanted to be confident going into (the final) and not letting the nerves get to me and just do it. If I think about it too much, I do bad. I tried to think of this like more of a dual meet,” Papcunik said. “It’s a cool experience (to win gold as a freshman).”
Glessner and Papcunik then won the 1600 relay with junior Emma Felix and sophomore Liv McLeary, beating Central by .19 seconds with a 4:10.47.
“It means a lot. We wanted to go out with a bang this year. We were working really hard,” Felix said of the win. “Liv and I ran last year, and our connection is really good. We added Sam and Mylee, and they’re a great addition to our family.”
