SIDMAN – The names change and some teams have had more postseason experience than others, but once the playoffs begin, the Forest Hills High School girls basketball team always seems to hit its stride.
“Nobody ever wants to let the program down,” Rangers coach Carol Cecere said after her second-seeded team defeated seventh-seeded Richland 64-45 in the District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal round on Thursday.
Forest Hills has won 10 district crowns since 2010, including a string of seven in a row from 2015 through 2021. Last season, River Valley – this year’s third seed and Forest Hills’ semifinal round opponent on Monday – snapped the streak.
“We have been definitely been doing this for a long time,” said Anna Burkey, one of three Rangers’ junior guards who reached double-digit scoring on Thursday. “We got pulled up our freshman year (on a team that won its first 20 games). We’ve just really adapted.
“You can’t listen to the outside noise. We’ve really learned to listen to our coach over everybody else and I think that helps us a lot.”
Junior Alexis Henderson had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Burkey scored 14 points, with three 3s in front of the home crowd. Junior Arissa Britt scored 13 points and had seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Rangers.
Forest Hills went 9-for-23 (39.1%) from 3-point range and was at 50% through three quarters (8-for-16) before cooling off.
“In practice, we all work really hard together as a team and our coach helps us with our 3-point shots,” Henderson said.
“We actually do a lot of drills at the beginning of practice for those 3-pointers. We all worked together and we all got whoever was hot the ball.”
Sophomore forward Lanie Marshall had 17 points to pace Richland. Senior Jordyn Kinsey had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Senior Avery Marshall had nine rebounds, eight on the offensive end, to go with six points.
Forest Hills scored the game’s first six points and led 18-8 after one quarter and 33-19 at halftime.
Richland opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run, but Henderson hit a 3-pointer to help Forest Hills regain its figurative footing.
“They played a great game. They could not miss from the outside,” Richland coach Paul Johnson said. “We gave them everything we could. Foul trouble got to us.
“We couldn’t get physical. When you can’t get physical with a team that can run and shoot, it backs you into a corner.”
Forest Hills made 17 of 29 free-throw attempts. Richland made 11 of 16 shots on the line.
“This is a special group of girls. It’s tough to see them go,” Johnson said. “They went out the way they came in, hustling and working their tails off.
“Just their chemistry made them special. On and off the court, they actually genuinely care about each other. They’ll go the extra mile for each other. Most of them are playing basketball because of one another.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
