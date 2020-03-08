ALTOONA – Midway through the third quarter of Saturday PIAA Class AAAA first round at Altoona Fieldhouse, the Forest Hills girls basketball team didn’t display the poise or energy it typically does.
Frustration loomed as the offense struggled on the boards, and the product on their court began to paint an unfortunate picture against District 7 No. 5 seed Quaker Valley.
After regrouping – and receiving some tough love from coach Carole Cecere – the Rangers rediscovered their groove in the final stanza.
The Rangers trekked on an 19-5 run in the fourth quarter and earned another trip to the Round of 16 with a 47-28 victory.
“We had a rough start,” Forest Hills senior Liz Zajdel said. “Our shots were off, our offense was off – everything was just off. But I think our defense stepped up and helped us win this game.”
Quaker Valley (17-7) boasted 5-foot-11 guard Corinne Washington, who lines up at guard but is a potent threat in all aspects of the game.
Washington appeared to be an issue early with a bucket in the opening minute, and her four rebounds in the first quarter frustrated the Rangers on the offensive boards.
But Washington fell into foul trouble, and after being whistled for a charge against Maddie Cecere in the first quarter, she sat with three fouls.
Wasington finished the game with only five points.
“I think getting Washington in foul trouble was a big part of this game,” Maddie Cecere said. “She’s a great player. We were definitely focused on her. Once she went out, it opened up the game for us.”
Washington’s absence was evident in the second quarter.
Quaker Valley didn’t score its first points of the second quarter until there was only 24 seconds left off a trey from Amy Wilson.
Forest Hills (25-1), however, still lacked on offense.
The Rangers had three unforced turnovers, and after outscoring the Quakers 10-0 through nearly the entirety of the second, a late Quaker Valley bucket from Lauren Blackmer cut the Ranger lead to five at the half.
Considering it only held its opponent to five points in the second quarter, Forest Hills started to show signs of frustration with the ineffectiveness of its offense in the third frame.
Sensing this, coach Cecere called timeout to calm her team down.
“When our offense isn’t working, we have to stay calm,” said junior Taylor Burda, who recorded 10 points. “We had to trust each other when we were on the court. We couldn’t get frustrated.”
In the fourth quarter, Forest Hills played like a different team.
Boasting bright smiles on their faces in comparison to the earlier grim looks, the Rangers appeared refocused and sans any frustration.
Forest Hills allowed only two buckets and netted 14 consecutive points to close out the game.
“I feel like in the first half, we had such a long break that we weren’t comfortable. We were off,” junior Haley Croyle (11 points) said. “In the fourth quarter, we were really clicking. We were playing together.”
Forest Hills now advances to the Round of 16, where it is set for a rematch with Villa Maria – the top seed from District 10.
The Victors, who ended the Rangers’ season a year ago, come off a 62-43 victory over Blackhawk.
“We’re back in the Sweet 16. We’re probably going to play Villa Maria again, and I feel like that is going to be a great matchup,” junior Jordyn Smith said.
“We got really close to beating them last year, and I feel this is the year we can finally get it done.”
