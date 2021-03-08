SIDMAN - With a nail-biting win over Penn Cambria Monday night, the Forest Hills girls basketball team will once again go dancing for the district title.
Following a 34-28 victory in the District 6 Class 3A semifinals, the six-time defending district champions have punched their ticket into the title game.
“We’re excited to make it back,” Forest Hills senior Jordyn Smith said. “This was our last game on this court as seniors, and I think we left it in a good way. To go back to the championship is really great, and we’re going to be ready.”
Penn Cambria (8-7) put up a strong fight in the first half, aided by early layups from Bailey O’Donnell and Bayle Kunsman.
Emily Hite led the Panthers with a game-high nine points.
Forest Hills (18-0) responded with back-to-back treys from Maddie Cecere and Smith to take a 16-12 lead midway through the second quarter, and both teams were locked in tight from that point on.
The Panthers introduced a different defensive tactic and kept a slower pace to the game – a steep contrast from its usual full-court press.
“We really just had to stay calm,” Smith said. “We wanted to push them to the left. If they didn’t go left, their play didn’t work because they’re mostly right handed. So if we took away their right hand, their plays were broken, so we were able to get the steals and hang off.”
Smith and fellow senior Paige Debias paced the Lady Rangers with eight points.
A three-pointer from Hite made it a one-point game in the opening minutes of the third, but response buckets from Remi Smith and Paige Debias provided Forest Hills a five-point lead.
“Words don’t describe how proud I am of this group,” Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme said. “To go up against a team that is ranked No. 1 in the state and play a game like this, I’m really proud of our girls. They were resilient.”
Forest Hills, which led for the majority of the game, faced a late surge from Penn Cambria.
A three-pointer from Panthers senior Taylor Rabatin cut the deficit to one with 3:08 left in regulation as Penn Cambria seemed to gain momentum.
“We wanted to keep it as close as possible as long as we could,” Saleme said. “That’s all you can ask for as a coach. Unfortunately we didn’t make the shots when we had the opportunity.”
Forest Hills held onto the ball late, chewing over one minute of game time off the clock.
After finally striking, Cecere hit a layup with 1:22 left to make it a three-point game.
Jordyn Smith connected on a pair of free throws with 22 seconds remaining in the game to provide the Lady Rangers enough breathing room to close out the game.
With the victory, Forest Hills will advance to the District 6 Class AAA title game against No. 2 Cambria Heights, who earned a 60-40 victory over Penns Valley Monday night.
The Highlanders are the defending district champions in Class 3A.
“Those girls put up big numbers,” Carol Cecere said. “We haven’t seen them since their first game of the year, and that was on our floor. We’ll see how that goes.”
