ALTOONA, Pa. – A string of successes going back to the end of last track season – when she earned a PIAA medal – has made Delaney Dumm a confident runner, but recent results in the two-mile run had left the Forest Hills junior shook.
“One of the races this year, I ran in 11:04. Then I’ve been running 11:17,” Dumm said. “It was discouraging.”
Dumm answered her inner doubts with authority at Tuesday’s District 6 track and field championships, taking home gold medals in the two long-distance running events in convincing fashion and setting a new personal record in the 3200 meters.
It was a great meet for area girls in general and area girls distance runners in particular.
Central Cambria’s Abbie George won the 800 and was a member of the Red Devils’ first-place showings in the 3200 and 1600 relays.
The area produced eight girls’ champions, including Forest Hills’ Remi Smith in the 110 hurdles, Central Cambria’s Abby Walwro in the 300 hurdles and Portage’s Cami Burkett in the 200 dash. The top three finishers and anyone else achieving a predetermined time, height or distance in their event earned the chance to participate in the PIAA meet on May 27-28 at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
The area produced 20 state-qualifying girls performers or teams on Tuesday.
Dumm’s first win of the day came when she completed the 1600 meters in 5 minutes, 9.44 seconds, about three seconds off her school record pace set a week ago at the Laurel Highlands Conference meet but still good enough to create separation with Central Cambria’s duo of Faith Wilson and Stella Kuntz, who will get another crack at the Ranger at the state meet.
The highlight of Dumm’s meet, though, came after dusk was starting to settle over Mansion Park Stadium. Shrugging off an ailing hip, to boot, Dumm broke her personal-best in the 3200 by three seconds, turning in a time of 11:01.40.
To put that into perspective, that time would have won the bronze medal last year. It was 17 seconds faster than the time with which she took sixth place.
“Once I came out and ran that, I’m like, ‘Wow, I actually can do that,’” Dumm said. “It’s not all in the head, like maybe it’s just one race, maybe I can never do this again. Going into states, that gives me so much confidence.”
Central Cambria’s Annaliese Niebauer was second with her own PR of 11:24.73. Niebauer declined her spot in the event at states to focus on the four-by-800 relay. Fourth-place Julia Dill of Westmont Hilltop, therefore, will get the automatic state bid in her place.
“Going to states in two events is just surreal,” a beaming Dumm said.
George will be going in three. She set a new PR of 2:20.13 in the half-mile in addition to running with Niebauer, Abigail Sheehan and Alaina Sheehan to win the 3200 relay and teaming with Wilson, Walwro and Abigail Sheehan to claim gold in the 1600 relay.
A junior, George was running the 800 in the mid-2:30s last season. Her dream was to get to 2:20. Realistically, she wanted to break 2:30.
“My coach, Randy Wilson, teaches us to keep pushing even when we think we really can’t. I think that’s really helped,” George said. “I’m really excited. I feel like if I have other girls that are going to be pushing me more because they’re in front of me, it’s going to help me drop my time.”
Smith and Blacklick Valley’s Morgan Slebodnick both ran personal records to claim the top two spots in the 100 hurdles after finishing 1-2 in the prelims. Smith, a seventh-place state medalist last year, finished in 15.78. Slebodnick returns to the PIAA meet after running 16.33.
Smith also ran a season-record in the trials, and now has a great deal of momentum as she endeavors to get an even higher medal than she garnered at Shippensburg as a junior.
“It gives me a lot more confidence. Being there last year and getting the experience really helped make me more comfortable,” Smith said. “I was doing three steps as much as I could, and then I was switching to four steps. It was really nice weather, which helped, too. I was so happy to get my PR better than what I was here last year. Hopefully that carries on to states.”
Smith, though, hit a couple of hurdles in the 300, and Walwro made her pay for the slight missteps by catching her at the tape.
Walwro ran 49.23, Smith 49.31.
It was bittersweet for Walwro, who was running the event for the last time ever. She barely ran it this season because of a recurring foot injury and only competed at districts to try to get team points for Central Cambria – the Red Devils finished second overall to defending champ Tyrone.
The relays, though, are the signature event at Central Cambria. The meet began with the Red Devils 3200 team running a time of 9:36.54 that didn’t quite match their seeded mark but still beat the state qualifying standard with room to spare and was more than 20 seconds better than anyone else in the field. It ended with their four-by-four turning in a 4:14.87 to top Marion Center and Forest Hills.
“When we train together, we do it for each other when it comes down to time,” Walwro said. “I know I can trust them. They know they can trust me. We just keep dropping time. The same goes for the four-by-eight.”
Burkett was a surprise winner in the 200, running down Tyrone’s Mackenzie Latchford at the very end to win by 18-hundredths of a second with a 26.34.
“I could tell it was still in me. I just knew I could go faster, so I just tried to kick it in,” Burkett said. “I got a school record and a PR earlier today (26.56) in the trials. I was just happy with that.”
Richland sophomore Sasha Garnett qualified for states in both the shot put and discus as the runner-up, having had the misfortune to be competing against Homer-Center junior phenom Justley Sharp, who set meet records in both events.
“I definitely think I can learn a lot from her. She does everything great,” said Garnett, who played volleyball in the spring in junior high and just got into track and field. “I’m really excited to go to states and have the experience of competing against some of the best athletes.”
Two area girls qualified for states in the javelin, where Portage’s Bella Bartoletti and Penn Cambria’s Jerzy Vinglish came in second and third, respectively. Bartoletti threw 112-2, Vinglish 109-6. Bartoletti was 10 inches off the winning throw of Bald Eagle Area’s Abby Hoover.
Anna Gunby, who attends Conemaugh Valley but runs for Blacklick because of a co-op, punched her ticket to Shippensburg via a second-place finish in the 100. Gunby ran the fastest time in the prelims and led the final for more than half the race before Ashlyn Pannebaker overtook her and beat her 12.79 by two-tenths of a second.
Richland’s fifth-seeded Delaney Yost earned a trip to states by virtue of her third-ple finish in the triple jump. Yost jumped 34-2.25, edging Westmont Hilltop’s Julia Kane by a quarter of an inch; both Yost and Kane surpassed their seeded marks.
Westmont’s Ella Nibert also outperformed her seed to advance to the PIAA meet in the 400 meters. Nibert was ranked fifth coming in but finished in third with a time of 1:02.11.
Penn Cambria’s Daijah Lilly ran a 27.10 to qualify in the 200 as the third-place finisher.
