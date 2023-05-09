LORETTO, Pa. – One of the things that Forest Hills distance running standout Delaney Dumm has liked about her Rangers coach Tom Hunter is his ability to make his team laugh.
“He’s definitely funny,” Dumm said.
“It’s just little things he says, or stuff he doesn’t mean that comes off in different ways.
“I feel bad for (the younger girls competitors) that they aren’t going to experience all the moments with him.”
The Rangers returned the favor, though, and left Hunter smiling.
Hunter is stepping down as Forest Hills track and field coach at the end of the season. Dumm and her otherwise very young Rangers team gave their mentor the perfect sendoff from Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference track and field competition on Tuesday afternoon at St. Francis University’s DeGol Field by wrapping up Hunter’s 11th conference championship in 16 seasons and third in a row at an LHAC championship meet that had a little more on the line than usual.
While no championship team score was observed, points were kept to score dual meets that had been postponed and not been able to be made up. Forest Hills needed to beat Central Cambria to clinch the girls season title and, according to calculations after the meet, the Rangers accomplished that, 94-56, helped immensely by Dumm’s meet record in the mile and victories in the 800- and 3200-meter runs.
Dumm was one of four performers to win multiple individual events. Joining her on the girls side, Somerset’s Sydney Rush won the 100 dash and the long jump in addition to setting a record with her 400 relay team. Aiden Lechleitner keyed the Central Cambria boys to an LHAC championship by placing first in the 1600 and the 800 and taking part in the winning 3200 relay, while Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Jake Harker continued his comeback from injury to claim gold in discus and shot put.
Four meet records were set. In addition to Dumm and the Somerset relay, Richland’s Sasha Garnett established a new standard in the girls shot put and Penn Cambria’s Andre Marinak broke the mark in the boys 300 hurdles.
“Three in a row is a great way to go out,” Hunter said.
Along with Dumm, the Rangers got first-place points from Liv McLeary in the high jump and Mylee Glessner in the 100 hurdles and had 10 top-three finishes.
Forest Hills also recorded a win over Greater Johnstown girls, making the Rangers 13-0 and giving Hunter a final benchmark of 182-7.
“I kind of decided last year this would be my last year,” said Hunter, who will continue to coach cross country. “Each year gets a little bit tougher. It’s been a great 17 years (counting the canceled COVID-19 season). We’ve had great girls. They always seemed to respond in big meets. When I took over, the program was kind of in shambles. We got it to where it’s respectable and they’re proud to be part of our program. I think that’s the way I’m leaving it.”
Many of Hunter’s charges will return for new coach Emma Kissell next year, but Dumm won’t be among them – she’ll be running at Division I Lipscomb.
She bid the LHAC a sweet adieu, though.
Dumm completed the 1600 in 5:00.02 seconds for her record. Setting a torrid pace right from the start, Dumm displaced Kelsey Seymour, who ran the mile in 5:04.02 in 2007. Ironically, Tuesday was Seymour’s birthday.
No one else ran underneath 5:33.
Dumm narrowly missed Abbie George’s and Carly Seymour’s meet records in the 800 and 3200, running 2:20.73 in the former and 10:52.05 in the latter.
She was 2.28 seconds from leaving St. Francis with three records.
“I was just trying to help my team win the LHAC title,” Dumm said. “It was nice to put our best effort forward in a final farewell for Coach Hunter. ‘For everything you’ve done for us, we wanted to do this for you.’ ”
Rush and her team of Abby Urban, Kamryn Ross and Josie Smith obliterated their own one-year-old 400 mark by almost a half-second by running 49.2.
Rush also won the 100 by nearly a half-second with a time of 12.42 and won the long jump by almost a foot with a jump of 17 feet, 9.5 inches.
“I’m really proud of myself and I’m really proud of our four-by-100 for breaking the meet record,” Rush said.
It seemed to be the day for breaking records with plenty to spare. Garnett’s 41-3 in the shot put was almost three feet better than the previous mark, but it wasn’t even her best throw of the year.
“I’m consistently around 40 feet, but I need to get around 45 feet if I’m going to have a chance at winning states,” Garnett said. “I was about three feet off of my PR (personal record). I’m getting to a point where I really know what I’m doing, so it’s very technical.”
On the boys side, Lechleitner ran 4:49.85 in the 1600 and 2:04.38 in the 800. Nine of Central Cambria’s 12 top-three finishes were on the track, where they also won two relays – they prevailed in the 400 as well as the 3200 relays.
“On the track, we did really well against (the teams we were in duals against),” Lechleitner said. “The meet went all right. Actually, it went really well. It was a good meet overall.”
Marinak celebrated with his coach, Todd Niebauer, after he took down a meet record that had stood since 1995 by finishing the longer hurdle race in a blazing 39.24.
“I had just gotten a new personal record on Friday (of 39.66 at the Altoona Mountain Lion Track and Field Classic) and all I was thinking since is ‘run faster, run faster,’ ” Marinak said. “I think it’s now just the mentality of running as fast as I can and thinking that at the starting line.”
Harker entered the spring as one of the top throwers in the region, but an LCL tear forced him to start the season late and hampered him, particularly in the discus.
However, he achieved a longstanding goal to break the school record in the shot put, which he did with his winning throw of 51-3, and he finally put together things in the discus and won that event with a distance of 136 feet.
“Especially coming off the injury in football season, it feels great to win both and finally spinning in disc and reaching a new PR in disc, too,” Harker said. “It just feels great.”
