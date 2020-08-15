The Flood City Thunder came up a point short in its home opener on Saturday afternoon, but owner Georgianne Matava gave high marks to her first-year team.
“I was proud of them,” Matava said after the Thunder fell 22-21 to the Jefferson County Jaguars. “They fought hard. Win or lose, I don’t care because they came out, and this team has been through hell and back and they fought the odds. With (player-coach Matt) Speed’s leadership and my captains, it is really going to go well.”
The Thunder, which plays eight-man semi-professional football in the Greater Eastern Football Association (GEFA), trailed 16-14 at halftime but rallied to take a 21-16 advantage after a touchdown and one-point conversion run.
“It was a close game,” said Speed, whose touchdown run and ensuing conversion dash put the Thunder in front in the third quarter. “A lot of the whole back and forth, going up and down, what we’re trying to do is build off of this game.”
A crowd estimated at more than 200 people attended the Thunder’s first game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Flood City lost its season opener 67-19 at Moshannon Valley on Aug. 1.
“We had 250 people,” Matava said. “We turned away 13 people (as per state guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic). Johnstown turned out. I’m super proud of them.”
Thunder quarterback Wanyi Mayo rushed 11 times for 88 yards and a touchdown before an injury forced him out of the game in the second half. Speed moved to the QB position and had nine carries for 36 yards and a score. Isiah Dawkins had six carries for 26 yards.
Mayo threw for 51 yards, including a touchdown to Trey Andrews.
Andrews and Shareef Shaquin Blough each had one interception for the Thunder.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Speed said. “We should have won this game for the fans. The fans stayed behind us. We’ve got a good base.”
After an early Jaguars' score, Thunder quarterback Mayo ran 5 yards for a touchdown and Speed added the two-point conversion to pull Flood City into an 8-all tie in the first quarter.
Jefferson County regained the lead 16-8. The Jaguars’ Coy Donahue had a 25-yard TD reception and a two-point conversion catch in the opening quarter.
Flood City’s Mayo passed 28 yards to Andrews, who caught the ball inside the 5-yard line along the right sideline and dashed into the end zone. The Jaguars stopped the conversion run and Flood City trailed 16-14 just before the opening quarter ended.
The Thunder drove deep but couldn’t score as the first half concluded with the hosts still trailing by two points.
“We’ve got to punch the ball in on the goal line,” Speed said. “We were horrible at punching the ball in on the goal line. We’ve got to work on that at practice. We’ve got the pieces, but we’ve got to come together as a team to do the little things.”
Mayo was injured on a third-down run just shy of the goal line in the second half and left the game.
Speed moved to quarterback and later ran into the end zone from inside the 5-yard line. Speed then added the conversion run, which was good for one point and a 21-16 advantage.
Jefferson County answered with Jihad Bennett’s touchdown run. The Thunder stopped the conversion attempt, but the Jaguars still led 22-21.
“It really meant a lot to us to win this game. This is what we wanted and we got it,” said Bennett, who had both a rushing and a receiving touchdown in the game.
Jaguars quarterback Dane Bright threw for a pair of touchdowns.
“Whatever works, keep doing it,” Bright said. “We’ve been putting in the work to be able to make it happen. Holes open up, as long as our guys are blocking up front, we can get it done.
“You’ve got to overcome adversity,” Bright added. “Sometimes the other team is clicking. You’ve got to tighten up and make it happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.