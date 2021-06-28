Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’Jace Cappellini rounds first base on a single in the bottom of the second inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game against Smith Transport at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Monday, June 28, 2021.
Through six innings in Monday’s early game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, league-leading Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors had stranded 11 baserunners.
The defending JCBL champions left the bases loaded in the sixth and two on in each of the fifth, fourth and third innings as third-place Smith Transport built a four-run lead.
But with one out in the bottom of the seventh, Paul Carpenter strung together three straight walks and benefited from an error on a potential game-ending double-play ball.
Connor Bannias stepped to the plate and drove a 2-1 pitch off the top of the left-field screen for a game-tying double. He eventually scored the game-winning run after Billy Perroz singled through a drawn-in infield as Paul Carpenter walked off a 7-6 win via a five-run inning.
Smith Transport’s Joey Olsavsky, left, is put out at first base by Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors first baseman Billy Perrozon a sacrifice bunt that moved Alex Glumac to second base in the top of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Monday, June 28, 2021.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisorsshortstop Lucca Bacarri puts outSmith Transport’s Josh Ulery with a catch in the top of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Monday, June 28, 2021.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’Jordan Sabol, left, steals third base behindSmith Transportthird baseman Chase Vargo in the bottom of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Monday, June 28, 2021.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’Billy Perroz, left, is put out bySmith Transportsecond baseman Ben Wolf while trying for a double in the bottom of the first inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Monday, June 28, 2021.
Smith Transport’s Cam Moors, bottom, slides safely back to first base on a pickoff attempt byPaul Carpenter Capital Advisorsfirst baseman Billy Perroz in the top of the second inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Monday, June 28, 2021.
Smith Transportpitcher Josh Ulery throws to first base to pickoffPaul Carpenter Capital Advisors’Lucca Bacarri to no avail in the bottom of the second inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Monday, June 28, 2021.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’Austin Homer, left, steals second base in front ofSmith Transportsecond baseman Ben Wolf in the top of the third inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Monday, June 28, 2021.
Smith Transport’s Lenny Piccini moves to third base on a single by teammate Cam Moors in the top of the fourth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game against Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Monday, June 28, 2021.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisorscatcher Sammy Contacos, left, is too late to tag outSmith Transport’s Chase Vargo, who scored on a 2-RBI single by teammate Ben Wolf in the top of the fourth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Monday, June 28, 2021.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisorsrelief pitcher Mike Klingensmith throws to aSmith Transportbatter in the top of the fourth inning of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Monday, June 28, 2021.
“Basically I was just trying not to get too big on myself and try to do too much,” said Bannias, who was an in-game replacement at second base and walked in his only other plate appearance. “I was just trying to hit something up the middle. I waited for the right pitch. We took care of business and got the win.”
Smith Transport led 6-2 entering the seventh and got Paul Carpenter clean-up hitter Sam Cantacos on a ground out to start the seventh.
“We didn’t play our best baseball the first six innings, but our guys just never give up,” Paul Carpenter manager Dave Sheriff said. “They have that drive to win baseball games and they showed it today in that seventh inning.
“You’ve got to be patient,” Sheriff said of walks to Jayden Taitano, pinch-hitter Zach Seaman and Jace Cappellini. “When you’re down four runs you have to make that pitcher work and throw strikes.”
Bannias doubled. Then, Jordan Sabol and Austin Homer each walked ahead of Perroz’s walk-off hit.
“I’ve been with a lot of these kids before this Paul Carpenter league ever started. Every kid on this team is a great friend of mine,” Bannias said. “We come together as a unit and play as one. At the end of the day, our team chemistry is better than anyone else in this league. That’s why we’re going to keep rolling and seek a national championship.”
Paul Carpenter (16-1) led 1-0 after Sabol doubled and scored on an error in the bottom of the first.
Smith Transport (9-8) took a 3-1 advantage in the fourth. Josh Ulery, Camden Moors and Chase Vargo each singled, and Ben Wolf reached on an error.
Paul Carpenter got a run back in the fourth as Brandon Lane singled and Lucca Baccari doubled ahead of Jackson Kozlovac’s run-scoring groundout.
Smith Transport’s Ulery singled and scored on Lenny Piccini’s double in the fifth to make it 4-2.
Joe Olsavsky and Ulery singled in the top of the seventh and scored on Evan Becquet’s single to give Smith Transport a four-run lead.
“It was a good effort,” Smith Transport manager Tim Rubal said. “We kind of, I wouldn’t want to say run out of pitchers. But we ran out of late-game pitchers. We need to establish a closer for the team. I thought we were just throwing the guys and they couldn’t get the ball over the plate when we needed, and when we did put it over the plate, they hit the ball very far.”
Smith Transport starter Ulery went 52/3 innings, scattering seven hits and allowing only one earned run against Paul Carpenter, a team that scored a combined 30 runs in a Saturday doubleheader sweep.
Ben Mongelluzzo threw two innings of relief to earn the win for Paul Carpenter.
“It is tough to lose like that,” Rubal said. “We’re just going to come back. We play them two more times this week. We’re going to come back and hopefully not let that happen the other two games.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
