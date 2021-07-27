ALTOONA – Trey McGough resembles a much more confident and poised pitcher with the Altoona Curve than the left-hander did when he joined the Pittsburgh Pirates Double-A affiliate last month.
The Ferndale High School graduate and former AAABA Tournament player got the win on Tuesday night as the Curve beat the Harrisburg Senators 4-3 in front of 6,131 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Many of those Curve fans were there to support the “hometown” pitcher.
“I definitely have gained some confidence,” said McGough, who is 3-2 with a 3.72 ERA. “I feel like it’s definitely grown more and more each outing. I feel like it’s definitely something that you can say you get away from a little bit during the game. But, I see it’s more consistent. I’m sticking with my plan and trusting myself a lot more often now.
“It might be because I’ve been with the team a little longer. It might be because of my experience in pro ball. I’m not sure. I definitely have grown to be myself more often.”
In six innings against the Senators, McGough allowed six hits and three earned runs. He struck out four and walked one. The Curve turned a double play to help his cause, and McGough made two solid plays covering the bag on grounders hit to first baseman Mason Martin.
McGough, selected by the Pirates out of Mount St. Mary’s University, in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, threw 77 pitches, with 57 going for strikes.
“He felt pretty fresh when I took him out of the game,” Curve manager Miguel Perez said. “He was actually asking for one more (inning). But he had a great outing at that point. It was one of those things. He’s been great for us.”
