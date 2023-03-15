WEXFORD, Pa. – The Penn Cambria High School boys basketball team made history on Wednesday night while also proving a point.
The District 6 champion Panthers built a big lead early, withstood a furious rush by District 7 third-place Steel Valley and then countered with a late flurry to win a PIAA Class 3A second-round playoff game 66-57 at North Allegheny High School.
The Panthers also showed that they are quite comfortable playing deep into the state playoffs.
“We had to show them that we came ready to play and how good of a team that we are,” Penn Cambria coach Jim Ronan said after the Panthers advanced to the state quarterfinal round for the first time since 1967. “I think that set the tone for the entire game. They knew they were going to be in a dogfight.”
Penn Cambria (23-5) will face District 10 champion Franklin on Saturday. Franklin beat District 7 runner-up Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 57-45 on Wednesday.
Steel Valley closed a 16-11 season. The Ironmen overcame an 0-5 start and a 1-7 record to reach the second round of the PIAA tournament.
“It means the world. This group, last year we were in this (second-round) game, and Montour put a pretty good whooping on us,” Ronan said. “Our goal coming into this year was to create a legacy that no other Penn Cambria team has ever gone to. They were on a mission.”
Garrett Harrold led Penn Cambria with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Vinny Chirdon and Easton Semelsberger had 13 and 12 points, respectively. Chirdon and Semelsberger each had three 3-point field goals, as the Panthers were 11 of 29 from beyond the arc, a 38% clip.
Penn Cambria made 6 of 11 3-pointers in the first quarter and went 3 of 5 in the fourth.
“I warned them the last two days, they shoot, they live and die by the 3s,” said Steel Valley interim coach Lauren Varacalli. “You’ve got to cover them. They knocked them down. We didn’t.”
The Panthers led 9-2 midway through the opening frame. A Semelsberger 3 with 49.2 on the clock and Garrett Harrold’s two late free throws set a 23-9 score.
“It was huge,” Harrold said of the start.
“It just gave us a lot of momentum, especially coming from 2 hours away. It gave us some confidence throughout the game.”
Steel Valley outscored Penn Cambria 21-13 in the second quarter to close within 36-30 at halftime. The Ironmen, led by Makhai Valentine’s 29 points, used a 21-12 advantage in the third quarter to lead 51-48.
“Coming out of that timeout at the end of the third quarter, we were down by 3,” Ronan said. “I said, ‘Fellas, we’ve played our butts off until now. This is our game still. We just need to get a stop. Keep attacking and do what we do.’ ”
Penn Cambria held Steel Valley to only six fourth-quarter points, all by Valentine, whose seven 3-pointers included made attempts from just inside the half-court line.
The Panthers scored 18 in the fourth and sent the blue-and-black clad portion of the crowd into a celebration.
“Just the work we put in, the coaches and the players, it means everything,” Harrold said.
“We made history tonight. This is the farthest we’ve gone in Penn Cambria history. It’s just amazing to be a part of. Our group, coaches, teammates, the community, is unbelievable.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.