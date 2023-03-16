JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While the names on the roster change from year to year and from generation to generation, the song – “Sweet Georgia Brown” – and the mission of the Harlem Globetrotters – putting smiles on the faces of fans across the world – remains the same.
The Globetrotters took to the court Thursday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, bringing their brand of basketball showmanship back to Johnstown, while battling their longtime rivals – the Washington Generals.
The Globetrotters maintained their decades-long winning streak over the Generals, claiming Thursday’s contest when a dunk by 6-foot-9 showman Donte “Hammer” Harrison helped them win a first-to-eight race after the teams agreed to the playground-style finish suggested by Washington’s Malique Burton when the Globetrotters led 114-95 in the fourth quarter.
The score only tells part of the story when it comes to the Globetrotters, as Lexus Hernandez experienced in person for the first time, sitting courtside.
“They’re amazing” Hernandez said. “I’ve seen them do a whole bunch of different stuff, like No. 9 (Jahmani “Hot Shot” Swanson), he jumps off a trampoline and does a slam dunk. I’ve seen that on Facebook. There’s a whole bunch of videos.”
Being able to share the experience with Lexus was important for Danielle Medina, of Harlem, New York.
“It means everything to me,” Medina said. “It’s a first-time experience. She’s been wanting to do this for a long time.
“I’m more than glad to grant her that.”
Brock Shannon, of Ligonier, was also excited to see the 4-5 “Hot Shot” in person, noting that he was there to see him dunk, which he did with the aid of teammates to cap the second quarter.
“He’s my favorite player. He’s a small person that can do some things,” Shannon said.
His father, David Shannon, was ready to be taken back to his younger days when he attended Globetrotters games.
“It’s awesome,” David Shannon said. “I remember coming here, when I was their age, about 8 or 9. It’s pretty cool that Johnstown can bring this in on a yearly tradition. It’s something they’re excited for and they don’t get to see much pro basketball. It’s pretty cool.”
Tanner Ziolko, who was there for the array of trick shots, was also along for the ride with Brock and David, though his forecast that the Generals were due did not come to fruition.
“I think it is,” he said with with a chuckle when asked if Thursday could be the night that the Generals snapped their skid.
The array of skills shown off by the Globetrotters was what had Esme Coffman, of Cresson, excited to be in the arena on Thursday.
“I want to see what kind of tricks they do,” she said.
Esme was with Joshua Coffman, who was experiencing the basketball-based showcase for the first time.
“I don’t really know (what to expect),” he said. “I’ve never been to one of these.”
Rachel Coffman, also of Cresson, was also attending a Globetrotters game for the initial time.
“Mostly just to see their expressions,” Rachel Coffman said. “I have no idea what I’m getting myself into. I just knew that it was basketball. (Esme) plays basketball and loves basketball. Here we are.”
The game featured bushels of 4-point shots, with the line extending 30 feet out from the goal, along with an impressive array of dunks, ranging from acrobatic to thunderous. The allure of the aerial show was enough to have Justin Perrault, decked in a retro Seattle Supersonics jersey, of Johnstown, excited.
“I grew up during the Shawn Kemp era,” Perrault said.
“Shawn Kemp was probably the best dunker of all time. Getting to come here to a game at the War Memorial that showcases dunking ability and all of these different trick shots, this appeals to the kid in me. At 39, I’m turning 7 or 8 years old again, but at the same time, I’m watch all of these other 7- and 8-year-olds have a blast.”
He was also sharing the game with Noel Perrault, who was at her second Globetrotters game.
Noel, who also like tennis on top of basketball, had a concise reason for her pregame excitement.
“I like basketball games,” Noel said.
Justin Perrault was thankful that the Globetrotters can find a one-day home at 1st Summit Arena.
“I want to take a moment to give a shoutout to the War Memorial for bringing events like this more often,” he said.
“A lot of people in the past have criticized the War Memorial. We are very thankful that the current regime that is running the War Memorial is working their tails off to get us good events like this right in my backyard. I live across the street.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
