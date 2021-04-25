Johnstown Tomahawks goaltender Sam Evola made just his second start since March 21 on Saturday night, and his flawless performance between the pipes carried his team to its biggest win of the regular season.
The Tomahawks clinched the NAHL East Division title for the second time in team history with a 2-0 victory over the Maine Nordiques at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Evola turned away all 37 Nordiques shots as he improved his record to 16-5-2.
“Sammy had a special night,” said Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia, whose 33-9-5 squad earned home-ice advantage through the first two rounds of the upcoming Robertson Cup divisional playoffs.
“Anytime they (Maine) had good scoring chances, Sam stood on his head,” Letizia said. “He really stepped up.”
Maine had topped Johnstown, 4-1, on Friday.
“Coming off the loss last night, we had to get it done,” said Evola, who also celebrated his 20th birthday on Saturday. “I gave it my all.
"Our team’s been battling all year, and we’re not done yet.”
Johnstown’s defense killed off all three Maine power-play chances Saturday.
“In a close game like this, one play could make a difference,” Letizia said. “We were really committed to backchecking and did a good job, but tonight our goalie was also our best penalty killer.”
Forwards William Persson and Will Margel scored the Tomahawks’ goals, with Margel adding an assist.
Persson got Johnstown on the board at the 6:41 mark of the first period as he got open in the slot, took a feed from Daniel Tkac, and made a nice move to beat Nordiques goaltender Avery Sturtz for his ninth goal of the season. Margel also assisted on the play.
“It’s always nice to score the first goal of the game,” Persson said. “I got a great pass and was able to put the puck in the net."
Sturtz, who stopped 30 of 32 Johnstown shots, was strong in net for the Nordiques, as neither team was able to score for the remainder of the first and second periods.
However, just 1:43 into the third period, Johnstown got some breathing room as Margel gathered a loose puck near his own blue line, raced up the left side of the ice, and scored his 21st goal of the season.
Liam Whitehouse was credited with an assist on the play.
“I picked up the puck at the blue line and was able to poke it ahead,” Margel said. “Then I saw I was open and had the breakaway.”
Evola and the Tomahawks’ defense did the rest to secure the win.
“Sam had an awesome game,” Margel said. “We wanted to step it up and give him as much help on defense as we could.”
Johnstown now has seven regular-season games remaining before facing the East Division’s fourth-place finisher in the best-of-5 opening round of the playoffs.
The winner of that series will take on the winner of the 2 vs. 3 matchup, and then each of the four NAHL divisional playoff champions will travel to Blaine, Minnesota, in June to compete in the Robertson Cup semifinals and championship series.
