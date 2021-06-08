EVERETT – Despite six errors and a number of lost chances on the bases, Bedford found itself with a chance to win in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday afternoon against Tyrone.
Unfortunately, even with the bases loaded, the Bisons could only muster one run in the final half inning as their season come to an end with a 6-4 loss to the Golden Eagles in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A state baseball playoffs at Everett Elementary School.
“Errors and missed opportunities,” Bedford coach Adam Arnold said. “Early in the game we had a chance (with) runners on second and third a couple of times, runners on first and third. We couldn’t find a way to manufacture that big hit in that big situation. I’m super proud of the way the kids battled in the bottom of the seventh. It would have been easy for them to just pack it in and call it a year, but they fought.”
Trailing 6-3 headed into the bottom of the seventh, Spencer Ebersole led off with a single between the shortstop and third baseman. Ebersole would steal second and third and come in to score when Dayne Miller laced a single.
Joey Koontz, who followed Ebersole, walked but then was picked off first base before Miller reached.
Tyrone turned the ball over to Aiden Coleman, who was welcomed by a Jared Dowey single moving Miller to third.
Following Mercury Swaim’s strikeout, Dowey would go to second when Jesse Chamberlain was walked to load the bases.
David Gresh, batting in the sixth spot for the Bisons, swung and missed on the third strike. Michael Buck, the Golden Eagles’ catcher, picked up the ball and stepped on home plate to end the game – leaving all three runners stranded on base.
Aiden Kirk began the contest on the mound for Bedford, and after getting Tyrone leadoff hitter Bryce Hunter to fly out to Koontz in center, the pitcher would walk the next two batters.
Starting pitcher Ross Gampe reached on an error by Gresh, the Bisons’ third baseman. Gresh booted the ball into foul territory, and when his throw home sailed wide of catcher Ashton Dull, Rodney Shultz scored for Tyrone.
When Dull’s return throw sailed over Kirk’s head, Brandon Lucas scored from third, and Gampe ended up at second.
“That’s (other teams errors) probably how we score a lot of our runs. We have a lot of team speed,” Tyrone coach Kevin Soellner said. “We work at it. We try to put as much pressure on them as we can. That is the plan, but they (Bedford) definitely did help us out a little bit to give us a few.”
Cortlynd Rhoades, a courtesy runner for Gampe, stole third and then scored two batters later when Chamberlain, Bedford’s second baseman, failed to cleanly field the ground ball.
“I think nerves had something to play with it (errors),” Arnold said. “It’s not the whole thing, it’s just baseball. High school baseball is a bunch of random bounces. If the majority of them go your way each day. We played really, really well defensively over the last 10 games of the regular season. Today just wasn’t one of those days.”
The Bisons would battle back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the first as Swaim doubled in Miller, who singled to right.
Chamberlain was then hit by a Gampe pitch before Gresh knocked in both Swaim and Chamberlain with two-run double.
A pitcher’s duel between Shultz, who entered for Tyrone in the second, and Dowey lasted until the Golden Eagles managed a run in the fifth when Blaine Hoover touched the plate on a wild pitch.
“Pitching is our strong point if we throw strikes,” Soellner said. “... Our offense still needs to pick it up, but he (Dowey) is the best we’ve seen as far as speed and curve.”
Tyrone scored twice more in the top of the sixth – Gampe on a sac fly by Brooks and then Coleman on another wild pitch by Dowey.
Bedford ends its season at 15-8, while Tyrone pushed its record to 19-4.
