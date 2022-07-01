ST. MICHAEL, Pa. – The St. Michael Saints built a four-run lead through two innings, and right-hander Jake Poldiak made the offensive support stand in a 4-2 victory over the visiting Richland 56ers in a Cambria County American Legion League baseball game on Friday.
“Jake Poldiak pitched a great game,” St. Michael coach Matt Gramling said after his team improved to 8-6 overall, 7-6 in the league. “Kirk Bearjar came in and shut the door in the seventh inning.
“I thought we played a really good, fundamental game behind those two pitchers. They did a nice job throwing strikes. Our defense made it hold up.”
Poldiak pitched six innings, striking out eight and walking three. He allowed five hits and one earned run.
“My approach was just to throw strikes,” Poldiak said. “I have a solid defense behind me, so I trust them. If I strike them out, I strike them out. As long as they put the ball in play and they make plays, that’s all that counts.”
The Saints' Josh Blanchetti walked, stole a base and moved up on Dan Blanchetti’s infield single. Tyler Orris hit into a double play, but Josh Blanchetti scored for a 1-0 lead in the first.
Two walks, two Richland errors and Bearjar’s single led to three more runs and a 4-0 advantage for the hosts in the second.
“We ran the bases really well,” Gramling said. “How we ran the bases really set up those runs. It just took a little base hit to get those guys to run. We’ve got some guys with speed, starting with the two Blanchettis.”
Richland manager Jason Kaminsky was pleased with his 2-8 team’s effort. The 56ers won a pair of games this week and were in other tight contests.
“We’ve been playing with nine, 10 guys a day,” Kaminsky said. “We were able to get two wins early in the week, split two doubleheaders. The last two games we lost, each we lost by two runs.
“We’re pleased with the effort. Our guys, for being short-handed, have done a really good job of pitching in and backing each other up. Every single game we could have won this week.”
Richland pulled within 4-2 in the third. Kyler Smith scored on a balk, and Luke Raho walked and scored after an error.
Poldiak didn’t allow another run, and Bearjar pitched a scoreless seventh, allowing a one-out walk before inducing a fly out and a strikeout to end the game.
There only were two extra-base hits, a double by Richland’s Jacob Vargo and a two-bagger by St. Michael’s Dylan Kundrod.
“I feel like we’re getting hot at the right time,” Poldiak said. “The bats are starting to wake up. We’ll be good going into the playoffs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.