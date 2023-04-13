SIDMAN, Pa. – The undefeated Forest Hills baseball team entered Thursday’s home contest against Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe Richland with extra motivation.
In 2022, the Rangers dropped a decision to Richland with Thursday’s starting pitcher, Ethan Janidlo, playing a key role in the Rams’ victory.
Forest Hills displayed early patience at the plate and its relentless lineup added clutch hits later in the game to help the Rangers prevail 12-2 in five innings and avenge last year's 6-4 loss.
“Ethan Janidlo beat us last year,” Forest Hills coach Joe Carpenter said. “He really was effective against us. He went 3-for-3 and pitched (six innings). He almost singlehandedly beat us last year. I think our kids were up a little bit with him throwing again.
“Our kids have been very patient. They’ve had great at-bats. We’ve been strong 1-9.
“We’ve had a team effort.”
Forest Hills improved to 6-0 and have outscored its opponents 80-6. Seven different players provided at least one hit and eight drove in one or more run in Thursday’s lopsided victory.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Rangers drew four walks, benefited from two hit batsmen and tallied three runs without a ball leaving the infield.
Janidlo was chased after 1/3 of an inning and 32 pitches. The Rams, who had their three-game winning streak snapped, had to climb out of the early hole the rest of the game.
“You’re down 3-0 without giving up a hit, it definitely puts you in a hole,” Richland coach Josh Day said. “We had to battle back right away.
“You got to give those guys credit. Forest Hills came with good approaches at the plate.
“When we were in the zone, they put the bat on the ball and made things happen. Today, we just didn’t get it done.”
Forest Hills senior right-hander Brody Roberts struck out four batters, walked five and allowed two runs in four innings to earn the victory. Giving his team length helped with Forest Hills playing two games in Friday’s Curve Classic, including a 10 a.m. contest against defending PIAA Class 3A champion Central (7-0).
“Brody did a good job,” Carpenter said. “We really needed to extend him. I think he’ll keep getting better.”
Senior Devin Kreger led Forest Hills with two hits and three RBIs. Fellow senior Dayton Maul contributed two knocks and an RBI out of the No. 9 spot in the order. Chase Williamson drove in two runs.
Richland senior Jonah Horner retired the first two batters he faced to strand three runners in the bottom of the first.
“They’re tough 1-9, but Jonah came in and kept them at three in that first inning,” Day said. ”That’s a rough situation when you bring a guy in without getting him a chance to get him loose in the ‘pen.”
In the second, Tyler Orris provided a sacrifice fly, and Brook Williamson, who reached base four times, and Chase Williamson (eighth pitch) each produced RBI singles as Forest Hills led 6-0.
Richland (3-4) scored its first run on Luke Raho’s RBI groundout in the third. Lanigan McCulty doubled in the frame. The Rams finished 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
“I actually told the guys after the game I thought we had good approaches at the plate,” Day said.
“We put the ball in play, didn’t strike out a lot. We had opportunities, but we just didn’t cash in.”
Forest Hills added to its lead with a pair of runs in the third.
Kreger lined a 1-2 pitch with two outs down the left-field line for a two-run double to go ahead 8-1.
Richland’s Mason Oliver drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth, but the Rams left three runners on base.
In the bottom of the fourth, Forest Hills tacked on four more runs. Maul and Roberts (three runs) contributed RBI singles. Colby Rearick’s sacrifice fly and a wild pitch accounted for the other runs.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
