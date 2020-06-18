His team already had a six-run lead when Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors shortstop Matt Wicker connected on a drive that found the gap in right-center field and continued to roll at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Thursday.
The big cushion didn’t diminish the impact of Wicker’s drive, a two-run, inside-the-park homer that took on added significance after a seventh-inning rally by Laurel Auto Group.
Defending regular-season champion Paul Carpenter beat Laurel Auto 9-6 and improved to 2-0 in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League.
“I got a nice inside pitch and just took it inside-out,” said Wicker, a Greensburg Salem High School product who went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs. “Luckily I just hit it to the deepest part of the field. My coach just kept sending me. I thought I was landing at third but whenever I was going to third base, he was like, ‘You’re going. You’re going.’ ”
Paul Carpenter had another huge hit during a four-run first inning. Jordan Sabol’s three-run double to right-center gave PCCA a 4-0 advantage.
Left-hander Hayden Ford did his part, pitching four innings and allowing only an infield hit and no earned runs while striking out five and walking one.
“My goal every time out is first-pitch strike, command the zone and try to get them out front and just roll over and hit weak stuff,” Ford said. “I let my fielders do the work. It was awesome.
“Having that four runs right off the bat, I just got to sit back and relax and trust my stuff,” added Ford, a Penn-Trafford High School graduate and Frostburg State University hurler.
Paul Carpenter built a 9-1 lead through four innings. Manager Cole Shaffer’s team scored three times in the third and added Wicker’s blast in the fourth inning.
“Any time you can put a crooked number on the board in the first inning, that’s big. We had a nice four-spot in the first inning,” Shaffer said. “Then Hayden Ford came out and threw four really good innings for us.
“We had the big extra-base hit with the bases loaded and the inside-the-park home run speaks for itself. That’s just hustle right there. Wicker was hustling around the bags and we were sending him all the way.”
Sabol had four RBIs and Christian Kubacka added two hits for Paul Carpenter.
Laurel Auto Group (1-2) had a run in the third and closed strong with five in the bottom of the seventh.
LAG produced five hits during the late rally, including a two-run double by Austin Brown, who contributed two hits.
Jake Swank continued his hot start with two hits and one run batted in.
“We threw some new guys to see what they could do tonight,” Laurel Auto manager Jim Skiles said. “I really liked the way Ryan Weaver and Austin Price threw in relief. That was real positive. We started to hit the ball late to make some things happen. A lot of good things going into (Friday), but all the credit goes to PC. They’re a very strong team and they’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.