JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Out of the 267 strokes that Jackson Van Paris put on his card over four days at the 82nd Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions, his second shot on No. 6 during Saturday’s final round might be the one that sticks the longest in his memory, even if he didn’t plan it to go as it did.
Then again, holing out from more than 100 yards away isn’t usually a shot that comes on demand.
“One of those things that doesn’t happen every week,” Van Paris said. “It was 124 on the right rough, just over the bunker. That pin was tucked front right. I honestly was not trying to hit it at that pin. The wind was off the right, I was just trying to hold in against it and push it a little bit, and it landed a few feet short and rolled in.
“When stuff like that happens, it’s obviously a great surprise. The biggest thing for me after that was not getting ahead of myself.”
The Vanderbilt University golfer from Pinehurst, North Carolina, needed that eagle and another on No. 11 to hold off Neal Shipley’s fourth-round charge as Van Paris captured the Sunnehanna Amateur crown with a 13-under performance during the weekend, highlighted by Thursday’s 9-under 61.
“I think that 61 really helped me these last two days, having that belief that I could win,” Van Paris said.
Shipley, an Ohio State golfer and a Pittsburgh native, closed the tournament with back-to-back rounds of 66 to land one shot back of Van Paris.
With Van Paris sitting three strokes ahead of Shipley after a three-putt on No. 15 by Shipley, both parred No. 16 before Shipley put down a birdie on No. 17 to slice a shot off of the lead. With a try for birdie on No. 18, Shipley’s putt skimmed just wide of the cup, forcing the Pittsburgh Central Catholic graduate to settle for a par against a tap-in bogey that Van Paris recorded after his own near-miss on a par putt.
“I tried to stay close all day,” Shipley said. “I had a rough three-putt from short distance on 15 that put me three back at that point, but I just kept trying to get up quality shots. Jackson gave me a little bit of a window, but I wasn’t quite able to get that putt to drop on 18.”
Van Paris admitted that he thought that Shipley nailed the putt as it was rolling toward the hole, a thought that was supported by Shipley’s run of five birdies between Nos. 3 and 11 that put him into a dead heat.
“You kind of expect him to make it, honestly,” Van Paris said. “When I chipped my ball to 8, 10 feet away, I felt like I needed to make it because you expect a guy like (Shipley) to make that putt.”
Even without a green jacket, Shipley’s week at Sunnehanna was one that he holds in a high regard.
“Being from Pittsburgh, it’s kind of a home game here,” Shipley said. “It was great. It’s been one of those tournaments that I’ve been trying to qualify for since I might have been in 10th grade. It’s great to be here and play well.”
Louisville’s Sebastian Moss posted a 63 as Saturday’s best round as he surged from a tie for 17th place after the completion of the third round early Saturday morning to finish third with an 11-under 269. Moss, from Pearland, Texas, birdied six of the nine holes on the back end of his round.
“I just kind of got the putter going,” Moss said. “I hit it great all week. I was able to hit close on a few holes and make some putts. They kind of kept falling and kept the momentum going.”
Moss’ round wrapped up around the time that the lead group was playing on No. 11, tying him on the scoreboard with Van Paris at that moment.
Van Paris eagled the par-5 No. 11 to jump back into the lead, where he stayed despite the best efforts of Shipley and Florida State’s Luke Clanton (Hialeah, Florida) – who was at 12 under following No. 14 before bogeying two of his final five holes to finish 10 under and in a tie with Purdue’s Herman Sekne (Oslo, Norway) and Vanderbilt’s William Moll (Houston).
