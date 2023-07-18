JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil called on his veteran leader in a pivotal bounce-back game in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League semifinal round on Tuesday.
Jared Dowey didn’t disappoint.
The Bedford High School graduate and Seton Hill University player produced clutch efforts on the mound and at the plate as regular-season champion Martella’s Pharmacy beat O 13-1 in seven innings in Game 3 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“Dowey has been the leader of this team the last two years,” said Pfeil, whose team carries a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-5 series into Game 4 at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Point. “He absolutely wanted the ball. It started with a conversation with him out on Main Street last night. He said, ‘I want the baseball.’ ”
Martella’s Pharmacy and O had their Monday contest at the Point rained out.
O had beaten Martella’s Pharmacy 8-7 in 11 innings on Sunday to even the series at 1-all. Second-seeded Mainline Pharmacy swept third-seeded Laurel Auto Group in their semifinal and awaits the series winner.
“Not only did Jared throw well, he got out of that big situation in the third inning,” Pfeil said. “It’s only a 4-1 game and they’ve got men on second and third with two outs. He comes up with a big out there.”
Martella’s scored four runs in the bottom of the first, but O closed within three runs and had two players in scoring position when Dowey ended the threat via strikeout.
The Pharmacy added four runs in the bottom of the third and five more in the fifth.
Dowey and reliever Mark Wechtenhiser (two innings) made the margin stand.
"What was working for me was just getting ahead, throwing strikes,” Dowey said. “That’s a big part of our idea of our pitching, getting ahead and letting our fielders work.
“It paid off for us. Shutting them down. That let the offense keep going and we put it on them.”
Dowey also went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, two walks and two runs scored.
“He takes care of his business at the plate,” Pfeil said. “This group of guys in the dugout follows his lead.”
Dowey struck out seven and walked two while allowing four hits. He threw 84 pitches, with 54 going for strikes. His ability to end the threat in the third was pivotal.
“I had to go up there and just be relaxed,” Dowey said. “I have to trust my stuff and know my fielders are behind me, and if something gets in play that they’re going to do the job.”
Martella’s Pharmacy compiled 15 hits, with Garrett Greco, Dowey, Steve Budash, Matt Frazetta, Zach Ramach, Konnor Pittman and Tyler Alexander collecting two hits apiece.
“We gave them too many walks to start with,” O manager Ken Ashbrook said of seven bases on balls allowed by his pitchers. “They got their timely hits to push runs across the plate. We just couldn’t bounce back from that.
“We were down. We had guys on base, but we couldn’t get the timely hits to make up the difference.”
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Andrew Weaver tripled, and Ramach and Alexander each doubled.
Jake Bredl had a run-scoring double for O, driving in Derek Hald, who was hit by a pitch in the third.
“It’s really big for us,” Dowey said. “We’ve got the momentum, but we’ve got to come back here (Wednesday) with a 0-0 mindset. We just have got to get the job done.”
Ashbrook expects his team to be ready in an elimination Game 4.
“Come back the next day, and erase what happened,” Ashbrook said. “Be ready to play.
“They are gritty. They have been all season.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
