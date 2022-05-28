SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – Ethan Black moved deliberately with a slight limp in the moments immediately after the Class 2A boys 200-meter dash final on Saturday afternoon at Seth Grove Stadium.
That might have been the only time the Conemaugh Township Area High School junior slowed down during the PIAA Track and Field Championship Meet.
Black left Shippensburg with a pair of gold medals, one earned in the 100 in the morning and a hard-fought comeback victory in the 200 on a sunny afternoon.
“It feels amazing right now accomplishing that goal,” Black said after running a 21.45 to edge Marcel Jackson, of District 12 West Catholic High School. “Just keep running, just pushing through, try to keep up with him. I finished to the line.”
Jackson, who finished the 200 in 21.48, led as the two runners dashed down the final stretch. Black kicked his way to a narrow win.
“I just had to fight through the pain, keep going and try to run my best,” Black said.
The same runners finished first and second during the 100 as Black ran a 10.78 and Jackson finished in 10.82.
“It feels amazing. It’s nice to see a lot of hard work pay off,” Black said. “This was my goal from the beginning of the year. It finally happened.”
Black established the pace at the outset of the 100 and finished strong.
“Really, out of the start," Black said. "I took the lead pretty early, just maintaining my speed, and finished through the line.”
Richland’s Evan McCracken finished fourth in the 100 at 11.21.
Complementing Black’s two first-place finishes in the boys competition was a gold-medal performance by Richland sophomore Logan Gossard, who won by clearing 14-6.
Windber’s Gino Flori placed fifth in the Class 2A boys shot put with a throw of 51-7.25 on his third attempt.
“My first two throws were scratches in the first round,” Flori said. “I just had to get something on the board. I saved the third throw and it took me to finals. I scratched my three other throws. One throw is all it took to get to the finals.”
In the Class 2A 110 hurdles, Chestnut Ridge’s Sam Albright placed sixth with a 15.62.
“I was ranked ninth coming in," Albright said. "I barely made it into the finals. I got a better time than I did in the prelims. Not my best time, but still a good one.
“As a junior, I think it’s amazing,” Albright added. “I love going against kids that are better than me.”
In the final event of the day, Penn Cambria finished fourth and Central Cambria placed fifth in the boys 1600-meter relay.
The Penn Cambria squad of Carter McDermott, Cole Eberhart, Brandt Patterson and Josh Stolarski ran a 3:27.46.
Central Cambria's Aiden Lechleitner, Cody Roberts, Jameson O’Brien and Josh Contorchick clocked a 3:28.31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.