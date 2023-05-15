CRESSON – Like the Pixar movie of a similar name, this Bug’s life is a hit, too.
Meyersdale junior Izabella Donaldson – nicknamed “Bug” – came up a triple shy of the cycle, hit her 12th home run of the season and also was within one strikeout of matching her season-high with 12.
The rest of the Red Raiders’ talented ensemble cast performed well, too, as their team remained perfect through 17 games with a resounding 13-1 victory over Conemaugh Valley for its fifth straight (and final) WestPAC softball championship on Monday afternoon at Mount Aloysius College’s Kimball Softball Field.
The contest was a rematch of this past year’s WestPAC title tilt, but was far less dramatic than that 8-7 nailbiter. The game was called at the end of six innings because of the 10-run rule, marking the 16th time this spring the Red Raiders haven’t had to go a full seven to win.
“It’s a little different from last year, because we actually have seniors on this year’s team,” Donaldson said light-heartedly – last year’s Red Raiders were all underclassmen. “It’s the last WestPAC, so we put it out there for them.”
The 2022 Meyersdale team was very good, but this one might be great. No glaring shortcomings have come to light so far – the Red Raiders hit well for average, hit for power, are steady in the field and have a sometimes outright overpowering presence in the pitching circle in Donaldson.
“I always feel confident that, if I make a mistake, there’s someone to back me up,” Donaldson said. “When I struck out today, Laurel (Daniels) hit a home run, Shelby (Hetz) came up and got a hit. If I hang a ball over the plate, they’re always backing me up if a ball gets hit in play.
“After one hits, they all seem to fall. It felt really nice.”
Donaldson and her batterymate, Hetz, led the Meyersdale hit parade with three hits apiece. Donaldson doubled in the Red Raiders’ first run in the top of the first inning and then launched a two-run shot over the left-field fence to highlight a six-run sixth inning. Morgan Walters added two hits, and four other Meyersdale batters hit safely, including pinch-hitter Kendall Donaldson, who belted a sixth-inning triple.
Meyersdale now has outscored its opponents 235-12 this season.
“I knew we had strong hitting (returning), but I thought we could add some things that would make it stronger. I think it’s worked out,” Meyersdale coach Tim Miller said. “I’m actually shocked that this is a shortened game, because they have an excellent team over there.”
After leading just 1-0 through three innings, Meyersdale erupted to score four times in the fourth and twice in the sixth. The avalanche of runs started after Daniels’ deposited a 1-0 delivery over the fence in left to double the Red Raiders’ advantage with one down in the fourth. Hetz ended up on third after she subsequently smashed a pitch into center.
“I was having a couple of rough games lately, so I was just looking to hit it hard somewhere,” Daniels said. “Our mentality is picking each other up.
“We don’t want to get flat. We want to keep peaked.”
That was more than enough of a cushion for Izabella Donaldson, who pitched a five-hitter and struck out seven straight Blue Jays from the fourth to the sixth before Clarion recruit Delanie Davison crushed a solo shot to right-center to break up the shutout.
Conemaugh Valley lost for just the fourth time in 19 outings. Blue Jays coach Paula McCleester knows good softball, having coached more than 300 wins, and she was suitably impressed.
“They’re top-notch. Even their substitute players are solid,” McCleester said. “You definitely need to play teams like this, because the cream will rise to the top (in the playoffs).
“You need to face this type of hitting, defense and pitching, especially.”
The Blue Jays are the defending champions in District 6 Class 1A and will be one of the top four seeds in this year’s tournament, which starts later this week.
“We need to have short memories,” said Davison, who also doubled in the loss.
Meyersdale, though, just needs to bottle what it’s been doing going into the postseason.
“People talk about that we don’t have competition,” said Hetz, who also doubled. “We just want to show everybody that we can do it, whenever, wherever.”
