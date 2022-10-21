PORTAGE, Pa. – Portage coach Marty Slanoc and his staff challenged his players, especially the seniors, at halftime with the Mustangs trailing Northern Cambria by seven points on Friday night.
“There was a lot of anger in all of us,” said Bode Layo, a Mustangs sophomore end who recorded a 60-yard touchdown reception. “We didn’t think we should be losing that game like that with those two fumbles.
“We just came back and took over.”
The Mustangs (6-3) controlled the line of scrimmage in the second half, moving 86 yards in 16 plays on a scoring drive that used up 8 minutes, 39 seconds of clock over parts of two quarters. The result was a 27-21 victory that moved Portage into the third spot in next week’s Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossover series.
Mason Kargo scored the game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds left.
The Heritage’s Portage will travel next Friday to WestPAC opponent Windber, which is the third seed behind WestPAC champion Berlin Brothersvalley and second-
seeded Inter-County Conference team Northern Bedford.
Heritage fourth seed Northern Cambria (6-3) will travel to WestPAC No. 4 Conemaugh Township next Friday.
“It’s senior night. We had some self-
inflicted wounds in the first half,” Slanoc said of the Colts’ 21-14 lead at intermission.
“They’re a good team. They shift their fronts and forced us into some of those (procedure) penalties. At halftime, our kids were down. As a coaching staff we challenged them.
“We said, ‘Look, this is your senior night. This is your game. We’ve got kids who wish they were playing that are hurt.’ They really rose up.
“Nothing was easy but our guys came through at the end.”
Senior running back Isaac Jubina gained 138 yards on 26 carries and scored on a 4-yard touchdown run that tied the game at 21-all early in the fourth.
“That darn wing-T, we couldn’t get off the field on third down,” said Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty. “That’s something we talked about all week, ‘Win third down. Win third down.’ When we did win third down, we’d shoot ourselves in the foot with a penalty.”
Portage netted 228 rushing yards on 51 carries. Andrew Miko completed 2 of 6 passes for 64 yards, but one of those was a beautiful 60-yard strike to Layo that tied the game at 14-all late in the first half.
“We were just waiting for it, waiting for it,” Layo said. “Of course these teams see it on film so they’re expecting it. I went out and made a play. I thank our offensive line for holding up for Andrew and Andrew made a great pass.”
The second quarter featured five touchdowns, including a pair of turnovers returned for touchdowns – one by each team.
Portage senior defensive lineman Braedan Oravecz scooped up a fumble and ran 73 yards for a touchdown 1:24 into the second quarter. Miko’s extra point made it 7-0.
Northern Cambria drove to the Portage 8-yard line, but a holding penalty negated Owen Bougher’s touchdown pass to Ty Dumm. The Mustangs forced a turnover on downs after Oravecz pressured Bougher before an incomplete pass.
But Northern Cambria recovered a fumble on the ensuing drive and took over at the 9.
Bougher, who completed 23 of 37 passes for 227 yards and two TDs, hit Peyton Myers on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 5:56 left in the half. Portage blocked the extra-point attempt and held a 7-6 advantage.
Northern Cambria’s Ty Dumm stripped the ball as Issac Willinsky was trying for extra yardage after a reception. Dumm raced 62 yards to a touchdown. Bougher connected with Peyton Myers on the conversion pass to tie the game at 5:10.
On the next play from scrimmage, Portage’s Miko hit Layo in stride on his 60-yard touchdown reception at 5:02 as the teams combined to score three touchdowns in a 54-second span.
Northern Cambria followed with an eight-play drive capped by Bougher’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Xander Dolansky with 1:06 left in the half. Trey Pershing’s extra-point made it 21-14.
On Portage’s final possession of the opening half, the Colts’ Ethan Donatelli intercepted a pass and returned it 52 yards to the end zone, but a holding penalty negated the score and the drive eventually stalled as time expired.
“In these tight games you’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities that are presented,” Shutty said. “Just before halftime, we returned that touchdown (that was negated by a penalty). It hurts. We drop one in the end zone on one of the drives, and we stall.
“Things were there, and I think our guys need to realize, we’re a good team and good teams lose sometimes. We make mistakes.
“They’re a good team. They made adjustments at halftime and the things that were working in the first half weren’t working in the second half. Not to mention, they were driving up and down the field and our guys were getting a little gassed.”
Northern Cambria advanced to the Portage 14 on its first drive of the second half but turned over the ball on downs.
Portage followed with its nearly 9-minute scoring march capped by Jubina’s TD at 9:53 of the fourth quarter.
Portage’s defense then forced a three-and-out followed by a Colts punt.
The Mustangs converted four rushing first downs on the 65-yard possession that ended on Kargo’s 3-yard run with 35 seconds remaining.
Northern Cambria appeared to force a punting situation with a stop for negative yardage on a third-and-13 play. But a personal foul on the Colts after the play set up a fourth-and-3 that Portage converted via a 14-yard run by Miko.
“That’s been our MO in these tight games,” Shutty said. “We just can’t control our emotions. Our actions get ahead of our minds. It’s football.”
“These kids are playing their hearts out and they’re going as hard as they can. They don’t want anyone to put the brakes on. Sometimes we end up getting penalties when we don’t need them.”
Slanoc was pleased with how his line and backs worked together, even after Jubina left with an injury in the closing minute. Portage’s defense also made a big statement by shutting out the Colts in the second half.
“We’re an unselfish group,” Slanoc said. “We always say, ‘We’re just a bunch of guys just doing what we can do to help the team.’ Nobody cares who gets the credit, who gets the yards. They’re just out there to do what they can to help the team win the game.”
