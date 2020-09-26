In a game that saw both teams move the ball up and down the field early, it was a play on defense that turned momentum in the favor of Central Cambria Friday night against Greater Johnstown.
Nolan Wyrwas intercepted a Johnstown pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter. Central Cambria also got a fourth down stop in the second quarter to set up another score, as Central Cambria defeated Johnstown 42-14 at Trojan Stadium.
“Any time you go on the road in the Laurel Highlands, it’s going to be a test,” said Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor. “I told our guys that all week. You have to prepare like it’s a big one. With a big play team like this is, we knew stuff could happen. I thought we made some timely plays. That interception return was huge.
“That took some of the momentum they had and swung it back our way, and we just kept it rolling from there.”
Central Cambria jumped out to an early lead on their first possession. Levi Keiper and Hobbs Dill powered the Red Devils down the field, running for 58 yards in seven plays.
The key play of the drive was a 25-yard run up the middle by Keiper. Dill scored from 3 yards out on the next play. Adam McGlynn’s extra point sailed wide left, but the Red Devils held an early 6-0 lead.
Johnstown quickly responded to tie the game. Symeon Kobal hooked up with Aijahn Tisinger for 14 yards to convert a third down. Two plays later, Kobal connected with Mikey Michalides for 10 yards.
With the Red Devils looking for a pass, Bryce Yoder scampered 36 yards on a jet sweep to set up the Trojans with a goal to go situation. Yoder scored from 2-yards out on the next play.
Central Cambria blocked the extra point, keeping the game tied 6-6.
The Red Devils scored right back. Hobbs took the first play of the drive 28 yards, and a facemask penalty on the Trojans added 15 more yards. Two plays later Ian Little rolled out to his right and found Nate Wywras wide open for a 16 yard touchdown. After an offside penalty on the PAT try, the Red Devils decided to go for two points. Dill ran in the conversion to the Red Devils back the lead, 14-6, with 3:44 left in the opening quarter.
Johnstown looked poised to answer back on their next possession. A 20-yard pass from Kobal to Quasir Stephens moved the ball into Central Cambria territory. However, on third and eight from the CC 32 yard line, Kobal was flushed out of the pocket. His pass went wide of the mark, and was intercepted by Nolan Wyrwas. He broke a potential tackle near midfield and returned the ball 75 yards for the touchdown.
“He made a great play,” said Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan of Wyrwas’s interception. “He made a great break on the ball. Our guy didn’t make a good break on the ball. Kudos to him.
“Shane is a quality coach, and he coached his team up well. There were a couple of great plays that they made, and we didn’t respond. Unfortunately, when you don’t respond, that is what happens.”
Any chances Johnstown had of getting back into the game quickly eroded on their next possession. Yoder got the drive off to a great start, with a 21-yard scamper to midfield.
Kobal then passed to Ibn Shaheed, who caught the ball on one side of the field, reversed field, and darted for 19 yards. However, a blind side block negated the play. An unsportsmanlike conducted penalty after the play led to 30 yards in penalties, leading to a Trojans punt.
Central Cambria’s defense stepped up again on Johnstown’s next possession. Reece Werner got his first of two sacks on the second play of the series, putting them in third and long.
On fourth-and-17 from its own 13-yard line, Johnstown decided not to punt. A five-yard completion came up short of the first down, and set up the Red Devils deep in Trojans territory.
The Red Devils quickly took advantage of their great field position. Dill rumbled for 11 yards on the first play of the drive. He capped off the drive three plays later with a 1-yard touchdown, his second of the game. The PAT failed, but Central Cambria took a 28-6 lead into halftime.
Any hopes of a second half comeback for the Trojans were quickly squashed by the Red Devils. On the second play of the second half Zach Taylor intercepted a Kobal pass. Nolan Wyrwas darted for a 17 yard run on a direct snap on Central Cambria’s first play of the second half. Three plays later Hobbs scored on a 19-yard touchdown run. Adam McGlynn added the PAT.
Dill added another touchdown late in the third quarter. Johnstown scored a touchdown on a 35-yard completion from Jon Updyke to Tavione Thomas to set the final at 42-14.
Dill led all rushers with 154 yards on 18 carries to go along with his four touchdowns and two 2-point conversion runs.
“The offensive line kept it rolling,” said McGregor. “It has been a great unit all year. Even though we are dealing with a few injuries, they kept it rolling. Hobbs has been the exclamation point. He’s the playmaker. He’s the guy who makes great stuff happen, and you can see that with him getting in the end zone.”
