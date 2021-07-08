Entering Thursday’s Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League contest without three regular starters, Martella’s Pharmacy’s depth was tested against Smith Transport.
Martella’s three-run lead shrunk to just one in the fifth inning before the home team answered with three more runs. Based on contributions up and down the roster, Martella’s hung on for a 7-5 victory at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“No matter who we throw out on the field, we are going to compete, go out there and win some games,” said Martella’s center fielder Jared Dowey, who provided two hits, including a double, and two RBIs out of the No. 2 spot in the batting order.
Effective pitching at crucial moments led to Smith Transport stranding 11 runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded on three separate occasions.
Pitt signee Brendon Bair coaxed a strikeout looking to end the first. Reliever Alec Petroff, a Pitt-Johnstown hurler, entered the game with the bases loaded with one out and did not allow a run to score.
Southpaw Matt Mosholder escaped further damage by inducing a fielder’s choice groundout to end the game with the potential tying run at second base.
“You’re grinding toward the end of the year here. With the injury bug we got going on, we believe we’re 20 guys deep,” Martella’s manager Kerry Pfeil said. “I think we showed that here tonight.”
Martella’s (16-6) scored the game’s first four runs. Dowey doubled and scored on Jake Felton’s RBI triple to deep center field in the first inning. Runs scored on a wild pitch, bases-loaded walk and Dowey’s RBI single to right field in the second frame. Jordan Ford battled back from an 0-2 deficit to single on the eighth pitch of his at-bat to highlight Martella’s depth.
Smith Transport’s Lenny Piccini drew a bases-loaded walk in the third. Petroff came in to relieve Bair. A foul popup to shallow left field and a groundout ended the threat.
“He did a nice job,” Pfeil said of Petroff.
“He was more effective when he worked ahead in the count. He was real comfortable giving it off to Matty Mosholder to pick up the save and get the ‘W’ and escape the Point tonight.”
Leaving the bases loaded in two of the first three innings put a damper in Smith Transport’s chances to prevail.
“In those later innings there, we got a couple guys on base and we just couldn’t capitalize,” Smith Transport manager Tim Rubal said. “I think it’s just better approaches, especially whenever we’re getting into their bullpen. They threw three pitchers today.
“Once you get past their starters, you got to start stepping on their throat and get some hits, have good at-bats and making those relievers throw a lot of pitches because they’ll make mistakes.”
Smith Transport pulled within a run with a pair of scores in the fifth. Piccini’s RBI groundout and Evan Becquet’s run-scoring double down the left-field line accounted for the runs.
In the bottom half, Martella’s replied with a trio of runs. Ford walked with the bases loaded. Garrett Greco singled through the right side and Dowey’s RBI groundout expanded the lead to 7-4.
“It was pretty important to keep our momentum going,” Dowey said. “I really think that’s what got us the win there in the late innings.”
“I liked our approaches there in the fifth inning,” Pfeil said. “We made them throw a lot of pitches. Our outs in that inning were effective that brought in two of the three runs. They were quality team at-bats.”
Greco drove in two runs, and Matt Frazetta scored twice.
Alex Glumac’s RBI triple to right-center field brought Smith Transport within 7-4 in the sixth, but two flyball outs ended the frame.
Petroff lasted 32/3 innings and handed the ball off to Mosholder in the seventh. A bases-loaded walk brought Smith Transport within two, but a groundout ended the game.
Chase Vargo went 2-for-2 with a walk and hit batsman for Smith Transport.
The top three teams, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors, Martella’s Pharmacy and Smith Transport, have each clinched berths in the best-of-5 semifinal series that begin July 16.
