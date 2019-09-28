Statistically, Bishop McCort Catholic wasn’t dominant in its 42-3 win over Greater Johnstown on Friday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. The Crimson Crushers outgained the Trojans 263-244. They actually lost the first down battle 13-11.
But five turnovers by Greater Johnstown – with two leading to Bishop McCort touchdowns – a host of short-field drives allowed the hosts to grab an early lead and pull away from their city rival.
Bishop McCort didn’t need much time to open the scoring, driving 55 yards in five snaps with Jake Ardary’s 3-yard run finishing the march with 2:49 expired in the first.
Greater Johnstown (0-6) poised to answer with a touchdown, moving the ball 72 yards to the Crimson Crushers’ 8 before settling on Ethan Novak’s 24-yard field goal.
While Greater Johnstown had other chances at points, moving the ball effectively in the first half, that drive was as close as they got to the goal line.
The Trojans’ rushing attack netted just 34 yards on 25 total carries, forcing Greater Johnstown to rely more on the passing game as the night wore on.
“We really just have to go back to practice and start focusing on (the rushing game)” Trojans coach Bruce Jordan said.
“The rushing game has to compliment the passing game, and we just can’t throw the ball around all the time. We’ve got to be able to set tempo and we have to be able to run the ball on the ground. We can’t let people dictate what we’re going to do.”
The Trojans got the ball back in short order, coaxing a three-and-out from Bishop McCort (3-3) before the hosts used a big play on defense to regain momentum. On Greater Johnstown’s first-down snap from its 24, Sammy Barber’s pass was jumped by Grant Jeanjaquet, who dashed 19 yards to the end zone.
“The defense did well,” Bishop McCort coach Brian Basile said. “Grant stepped in front of that one (pass), and he’d been playing great defense all year long. That was a big momentum changer.”
Early in the second, Brendon Bair finished a 30-yard drive with an 8-yard run, pushing the Bishop McCort lead to 21-3.
The teams traded fumbles, with Bishop McCort leaving the ball at the Trojans’ 1, setting up a sequence where Greater Johnstown pushed the ball inside Crimson Crushers territory before a sack and false start flag pushed them to their own 48. A 37-yard punt, with a 41-yard return by Jordan Page put Bishop McCort in business once again.
Ardary, this time as a pass-catcher, scored his second touchdown when he snagged a bat from Will Miller and broke a series of open-field tackles on his way to a 36-yard score.
“Jake would not be denied on the out pattern,” Basile said. “And he took it to the house. Guys were bouncing off of him, and he was very determined to get in the end zone.”
A strip sack and fumble recovery by Bishop McCort opened the second half, leading to Bair’s second touchdown – a 2-yard rush. After a Greater Johnstown three-and-out, Bishop McCort needed just three snaps to set the final, and trigger a running clock, as Amir Ortega-Andrews punched in from the 10. The sixth of Will Haslett’s point-after kicks made it 42-3.
Bair led all rushers with 61 yards on 10 rushes, as Bishop McCort saw nine players attempt at least one rush.
Barber, who kept the Trojans moving all evening, passed for 210 yards, but was also sacked five times by an aggressive Bishop McCort pass rush. While the positives weren’t showing on the scoreboard, Jordan was quick to point them out.
“The guys didn’t quit,” Jordan said.
“They played in a rivalry game with a lot of emotions. What we’ll go back to next week with is try to tap down some of the emotions, but come back and play real hard.”
