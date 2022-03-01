Berlin Brothersvalley started slow against top-seeded Southern Fulton in Tuesday night’s District 5 Class 1A boys championship game.
But the Mountaineers smothering defense and the long-range shooting of sophomore Pace Prosser led Berlin past the Indians, 48-30, for the program’s third consecutive district crown and sixth in seven seasons.
“Since I was a little kid I’ve been coming to these games, watching this,” said sophomore guard Prosser, who had a game-high 28 points, including six 3-point field goals. “It was like a dream come true to be able to play in it.”
When the 2021 Mountaineers won the District 5 1A crown over Shade, the game was played at Windber High School because Pitt-Johnstown’s facilities weren’t open due to pandemic restrictions.
“It’s just a great opportunity for the kids to come down here and play and compete for a championship,” said Berlin Brothersvalley coach Tanner Prosser, whose team was state runner-up last season. “It was a great crowd. It’s nice to get back. I told the guys you never know what’s going to happen.
“Our senior group last year I’m sure didn’t think they wouldn’t get to play any games at UPJ,” the coach continued. “They didn’t get to play one game at UPJ.”
Second-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley (17-7) will face the District 7 fourth-place finisher in PIAA play on March 8. Southern Fulton (19-7) will play the District 7 runner-up.
“We stressed all week that if we played 32 minutes as hard as we could, we were going to come out on top,” Pace Prosser said. “It started at the defensive end. We started getting stops and could get out in transition, run and get open shots. We knocked them down.”
Southern Fulton netted the game’s first four points and led 8-2 after 6-foot-5 power forward Dane Harvey scored at 4:17.
Berlin Brothersvalley finished on a 9-4 spurt to close to 12-11 after a quarter.
Pace Prosser elevated his game to another level in the second quarter, scoring seven points, making two steals, grabbing a rebound and dishing a nice assist on a Ryan Blubaugh basket.
The Mountaineers outscored the Indians 12-5 in the second quarter and led 23-17 at halftime.
“In my opinion there should be a shot clock in high school basketball,” Tanner Prosser said of facing Southern Fulton’s deliberate pace. “There’s not, so we had to play a little bit different tonight to make sure we got the game going the way we wanted.”
Berlin Brothersvalley limited the Indians to seven third-quarter points and led 38-24. Southern Fulton only scored six points in the fourth and lost leading scorer Zach Price (10 points) to a late injury.
The Mountaineers played without junior Holby McClucas.
“We really missed Holby tonight,” Tanner Prosser said. “He’s battling some illness. He’s actually down at the hospital. We’re all thinking about him.”
According to District 5 officials, history was made, as Sarah Fye joined Sam Zambanini and Wally Reimer on the officiating crew. She is believed to be the first woman to officiate a District 5 title game, Zambanini said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.