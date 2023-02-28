CRESSON – For the first time in three years, the Greater Johnstown High School didn’t have an opportunity to defend a district championship this boys basketball season.
That didn’t matter on Tuesday night, as the Trojans on-court defense made its own huge statement in the District 6 Class 4A championship game at Mount Aloysius College.
Second-seeded Greater Johnstown limited top-seeded Central to a total of three first-half field goals – one in the second quarter – and set the tone in a 57-39 victory.
Coach Ryan Durham’s team won its fourth District 6 crown in five years and made amends for a seven-win season in 2021-22. The Trojans won the 30th district title in program history, dating to the first one in 1924.
“This is our fourth championship in five years and our fifth appearance in six years,” said Durham, noting Greater Johnstown’s district titles in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
“That one year we didn’t make it, it felt like we never were here. We were dying so bad to get here.”
Greater Johnstown (22-3) next will face the District 7 fourth-place team on March 10. Central closed a 22-2 season that included a 69-58 victory at Greater Johnstown on Jan. 28.
“It was just buying in across the board,” Durham said. “To be honest, I was severely outcoached by (Central) coach (Paul) Frederick the first time we played. We just got back in, watched the film and came up with a good game plan.
“The kids believed in it. We executed it to a T,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them and what we did on the defensive end. They focused. They communicated.
“They were locked in for 32 minutes.”
Sophomore Donte Tisinger had a game-high 20 points, including a string of three 3-pointers and eight third-quarter points, as Greater Johnstown led 42-16 entering the final quarter.
“I was just able to hit shots and I knew if I hit them, the game was going to be over,” Tisinger said. “It means a lot (to win the gold). We were 7-15 last year so we had to redeem ourselves.”
Senior Nyerre Collins had 11 points, with six in the fourth quarter, and junior Dion Dixon had 10 points, with six in the first quarter, including a dunk that followed a steal and Collins pass to make it 7-0 at 4:37.
“That boosted us. That got us lit,” Nyerre Collins said of the dunk and a 13-5 first-quarter lead.
The Trojans started strong on both ends, holding the potent Scarlet Dragons offense scoreless through the opening 3 minutes, 17 seconds of the game and the first 6:04 of the second quarter.
Central senior Seth Bean netted his team’s first points of the game on a 3-pointer at 4:43 of the first quarter.
Scarlet Dragons sophomore Eli Muthler hit a 3-pointer with 1:56 for Central’s only points in the quarter. The Trojans led 22-8 at halftime.
“Credit to Johnstown. They deserve a ton of credit,” said Central’s Frederick. “They played fantastic. They defend you well. They’re so quick. They’re hard to guard off the dribble. They made shots. They’re a well-coached team. They deserved to win.”
Senior Eli Lingenfelter, Central’s 6-foot-2 leading scorer, finished with nine points – seven of those in the fourth quarter. His first field goal came at 4:49 of the third quarter.
“We talk on defense, and we kept 22 (Lingenfelter) out of the paint,” Collins said.
Bean led Central with 11 points, and sophomore Eli Muthler had nine.
“Our plan was to stop Eli (Lingenfelter), and we did that,” Tisinger said. “Run off shooters at the (3-point) line. We executed. We just wanted to win. We know we have to play defense to win.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
