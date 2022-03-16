CLARION, Pa. – A late turnover prevented the Portage Area High School girls basketball team from taking the final shot after running down the fourth quarter clock in a tie game against Union High on Wednesday.
But Mustangs junior Ari Wozniak took a positive outlook into the four-minute overtime at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium.
“After the regular game, I told myself, ‘We’re not done yet,’ ” Wozniak said of a low-scoring 23-all game through four quarters. “ ‘You can step it up, Ari. Be confident in your shot.’ I showed that in overtime.”
Wozniak made three field goals, including a 3-pointer, and added two free throws and a pair of big rebounds in the overtime period in Portage’s 32-27 victory.
The 24-5 Mustangs are headed to the PIAA Class 2A semifinal round against District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic, a 77-30 winner over District 9 runner-up Otto-Eldred. Portage hasn’t been to the final four since 2015.
“Ari really stepped up and had two 3s, a couple breakaways, and that reverse layup was beautiful,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “Ari has played in a lot of big-time games in her three years and I really expect that out of her. She really delivered for us and I’m really proud of her.”
Wozniak had a team-high 12 points, all in the fourth quarter and overtime. Brooke Bednarski had nine points, all in the opening half.
Portage’s offense struggled early, but gradually regained its footing.
Union’s Kylie Fruehstorfer hit two 3-pointers and Zoe Lepri had two baskets as Portage fell behind 10-6 after one quarter.
The Mustangs closed the gap to 15-14 at halftime as Bednarski tallied six points, including a basket to make it a one-point game with 58.1 on the clock.
The Scotties outscored the Mustangs 8-3 in the third quarter to carry a 23-17 advantage into the final eight minutes. Kelly Cleaver had six points and four rebounds during the quarter. The Mustangs were limited to a 3-pointer by Maryn Swank that briefly gave Portage a 17-15 lead at 7:39.
“We went in at halftime down 15-14. I said, ‘Girls, what’s our No. 1 goal?’ We say it every time. It’s to hold a team to single digits each quarter,” Coach Hudak said.
“We did that.”
The Mustangs certainly did. Portage held Union scoreless in the fourth quarter and for nearly all of the overtime session until Cleaver (10 points) scored a basket with 53.1 left and another at 28.9.
Wozniak pulled Portage within 23-20 with a 3-pointer at 6:21 of the fourth, and sophomore Ashlyn Hudak made a game-trying 3 with 2:54 left.
“Coming into the game, we were kind of nervous because they were a good team,” Ashyln Hudak said.
“I would say I had less confidence at the beginning of the game, but as a team, we just lifted each other up.
“I knew our season’s not over yet. When I hit that shot, it just felt so surreal.”
Ashlyn Hudak had verbal support from her older sister Maddy, one of three Mustangs starters lost to season-ending knee injuries in December and January. Those injuries left the team with only eight healthy players.
“She shoots it right in front of us (on the bench),” Coach Hudak said of his daughter. “Maddy said, ‘You’ve got it baby’ to her sister. It went down and I went, ‘We got this now.’ We kept playing defense.”
The story has been familiar for the Mustangs, who seem to produce a different player with a big game each round.
“Every game, it’s a different leading scorer,” Coach Hudak said. “We’re a tough (team to) scout that way.
“But what all eight of them are doing is playing defense, winning 50-50 opportunities, doing all of those selfless acts that I say don’t show up in the scoresheet.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
