JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Windber boys basketball program captured its third WestPAC crown on Friday evening at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center behind a staunch defensive effort.
The Ramblers defeated rival Conemaugh Township by a score of 38-31 to grab its first conference title since 2002.
“Hey, look, at this time of the year, defense travels and it really comes down to that,” Windber coach Steve Slatcoff said after his team improved to 21-3 on the season. “If you’re going to be able to hold a team to 31 points in a basketball game, you’re usually going to have an opportunity to win the basketball game.”
The defensive effort for Windber was noticeable. Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley and Jon Updyke both came into this game averaging 15 points per game, but Shirley finished with six, while Updyke scored all seven of his points in the fourth quarter.
“Nothing real specific, it really was just man on man,” Slatcoff said of his defensive approach. “You ask guys on your team to try make them work to do things that maybe they’re not comfortable doing and you really just tell guys to go out and play as hard as they possibly can for as long as they can.”
Windber’s familiarity with its opponent had something to do with it as well.
The Ramblers have now knocked off Conemaugh Township three times this season.
“It’s pretty simple, they are taking Shirley out of the game,” veteran Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said after dropping a third contest to Windber this season.
The Indians did not have a single player reach double figures for the game. They did not eclipse 20 points until 4:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Windber’s defense carried the game, but offensively the Klosky brothers stole the show. Sophomore Grady scored a team-high 14 points, while older brother Blake poured in 13.
The Ramblers used a steady approach to keep building the lead throughout the contest and kept the Indians off balance. Blake Klosky’s 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter gave the Ramblers a 11-4 advantage.
The second quarter was also a grudge match, but Conemaugh Township received a spark from freshman Colin Dinyar, who connected on a pair of 3-pointers to keep the Indians in the game, although they still trailed 19-12 at halfime.
The low-scoring nature of the game had the Indians within striking distance throughout the contest. Windber eventually stretched the lead to 27-17 with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter on a Blake Klosky bucket.
Conemaugh Township battled in the fourth quarter and actually outscored Windber 12-11 in the final frame, but it was ultimately too big of a deficit to climb. Updyke’s 3-pointer with 10.6 seconds made it 38-31 and also set the final.
Friday marked the final WestPAC game for both programs. Windber will be heading to the Inter-County Conference next school year, while Conemaugh Township is set to join the Heritage Conference. Slatcoff is appreciative of the opportunity his team had to take home a title.
“You play who is front of you and certainly Conemaugh Township is an excellent program, an excellent team,” he said. “We feel very fortunate to be able to play here tonight and win a championship.”
The two teams have met three times this season, and a fourth is a possibility in the District 5 playoffs. Lesko knows his team has some things it can work on ahead of that potential fourth meeting.
“We’re going to have to come up with some kind of game plan to combat what they’re doing,” Lesko said. “We’ll take a look at some stuff and we’ll see if we can summon the basketball gods and the players of old and get some inspiration and see if we can do a little better job of being prepared.”
