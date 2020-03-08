ALTOONA – Berlin Brothersvalley began its defense of the PIAA Class A state girls’ basketball championship as the No. 3 seed from rugged District 5.
The Mountaineers advanced in the same fashion that enabled them to win the 2019 state championship. They used a smothering defense to subdue St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 44-31 in a PIAA first-round playoff game on Saturday afternoon at Altoona Area High School.
Alexis Yanosky led all players with 16 points, and added six rebounds and two steals.
“We kind of come in not really (with) nerves or anything because we’ve been there before. We’ve been in really big games,” Yanosky said. “So we kind of like go with it, we know what to expect, and we come in with our heads up and we go with it.”
“She always plays hard. She keeps her head, and she did a nice job of going to the passes, and making sure she rebounded well,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Rachel Prosser said.
The Mountaineers will play North Clarion on Wednesday in a second-round game at a site and time to be announced.
Berlin Brothersvalley trailed only once, at 9-8 at the 3:02 mark of the first quarter. A turnaround jumper by freshman Jennifer Countryman, one of three substitutes used liberally by Prosser, drew the Mountaineers even at 10 entering the second period.
“We just kept trying to tell each other, ‘Look, control the tempo,’ because we get a little out of hand, they get the lead, they start getting the ball, they have turnovers, and means transition for them,” Yanosky said. “So we’re trying to keep it paced, and play our game.”
“I thought we played tough out of the gate,” St. Joseph’s coach Katie Sosnoskie said.
“It was hard. We scored only two points in the second quarter.
“We wish we would have hit a few more shots, but Berlin is a tough team.”
The bench depth proved especially vital to Berlin Brothersvalley, which received nearly all of its second-quarter scoring from Countryman and classmate Gracie Sechler (four points apiece). The two finished the afternoon with six points apiece.
“We’ve been getting contributions from everybody,” Prosser said. “On any night, depending on the matchups somebody can step up. We’ve been trying to practice, play as hard as you can.
“We have some young girls here, learning to grow up quick here.”
St. Joseph’s, meanwhile, was held to only a basket by Kathleen Simander as it entered the break trailing, 20-12.
“Defense is key. We’ve talked about this all season. Our quote is, ‘Defense travels,’” Yanosky said. “So if we’re not scoring, and they’re not scoring as well, then we still win the game in the end because they can’t score.”
“We’ve been strong defensively all year,” Prosser said.
“So if we can turn our defense into some baskets on the offensive end, that’s great. The girls bought into one possession at a time, play defense and go the other way.”
“We were getting the looks we wanted,” Sosnoskie said.
“We kept telling the girls to get to the hoop to get to the foul line.
“It always helps us offensively. But they play tough defense.
“If we could have got just one to go, I think it might have been a different quarter.”
Yanosky was the only Berlin Brothersvalley player to score in double figures. She also led her team with six rebounds.
Rayne Stoltzfus added seven points, and grabbed five rebounds.
Kylie DeArmitt also snapped down five rebounds and blocked three shots. The Mountaineers made only 7 of 15 free throws.
Kathleen Simander led the Wolfpack with 12 points, followed by Kate Youngmark (11).
