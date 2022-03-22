JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bishop McCort Catholic goaltender Nikita Volski played what his coach labeled as “world-class hockey” to give the Crimson Crushers an opportunity in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League semifinal round on Tuesday.
Then, third-seeded McCort found its scoring touch in a three-goal third period to knock off second-seeded State College 4-1 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
“Nikita played great for us,” Bishop McCort coach John Bradley said after his defending champions earned a spot in Thursday’s title game against top-seeded Westmont Hilltop.
“He made a lot of great saves.
“He gave us an opportunity early on. He stepped up and got us settled. It’s been a long season, and for a guy like that to come out and play world-class hockey – that’s what he did.”
State College goaltender John Olsen was nearly as good, especially through the first two periods.
Olsen made 35 saves through 34 minutes, allowing a first- period goal that inadvertently went off his own teammate’s stick after he initially made a stop. Matt Ribblett was credited with the Crushers goal with 2:23 remaining.
“They were amazing,” State College coach David Lee said of the goaltenders. “Look at both goaltenders all season. Both have been really standup. It was back and forth. It was like two heavyweights going at it. You were waiting for something to happen.
“We came up short, but here we are.”
Bishop McCort will take an 18-4 record into the title game against rival Westmont Hilltop.
The Hilltoppers won both regular-season games this season and advanced through the postseason despite playing without the league’s leading scorer Aiden Rice and goaltender Ian Amaranto due to health reasons, according to Westmont coach Kris Carlson.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Bradley said of a rematch of the 2021 title game Bishop McCort won 3-2. “It’s been a long season. A lot of our guys have gone through a lot of stuff most teams haven’t. We’re coming in as an underdog. (Tuesday) we were an underdog.
“It doesn’t happen too often.
“We’ve got no pressure on us.
“We can come out and just play our game. We were a third seed.
“Everything that we’ve gone through, it’s a great opportunity to be here.
“Now we have 51 minutes to see what happens. We can relax and play our game.”
Neither Bishop McCort nor State College scored in the second period on Tuesday, but the Crimson Crushers received a jolt 18 seconds into the third.
Jack Esch scored with an assist from Ilia Zhdanov.
“Coming out early, Jack Esch, first goal of the season for him,” Bradley said. “We’re almost 22 games in. He steps up, buries one and gets some excitement.”
Brennan Karalfa ripped a laser past Olsen 3:35 into the third.
State College got one back via Alex McGuire’s deflection of Samuel Palmer’s shot at 9:44 of the third.
Karalfa hit the empty net with 54 seconds remaining.
“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Lee said. “We needed to get more guys in front of the net, but their goalie played really well.
“Two goalies going at it. Two good defensive teams. Somebody had to be a winner.
“They’re super-good team. John’s a great coach and I wish them well.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
