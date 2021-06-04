In a perfect baseball world, Tyler Dancu would have been in Cary, North Carolina, with his Seton Hill University teammates preparing for the NCAA Division II College World Series opener on Sunday.
But Dancu was content to spend 22/3 innings on the mound at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Friday.
It had been a while.
The Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors right-hander made his first appearance since this past summer, when he suffered a serious elbow injury that required surgery and forced him to miss his college season with the Atlantic Region champion Griffins.
“It was a long road. I had surgery Aug. 5 so it’s about nine months out,” Dancu said after starting in Paul Carpenter’s 6-0 win over Smith Transport in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League.
“I would have rather of done it in front of Seton Hill, with my team, but this is a great group of guys and it’s fun to have a good team behind you.
“The first inning I had nerves being out for the first time. It was a success. I was capped at 50 pitches. I went out and threw 22/3 and got the job done.”
Dancu was the first of four Paul Carpenter pitchers who combined in the shutout that put the defending league champions at 3-0.
Smith Transport dropped its second straight game to Paul Carpenter and played the late game at the Point against Laurel Auto Group on Friday night.
“Good pitching. It was good to see Dancu come out and throw 22/3,” Paul Carpenter Manager Dave Sheriff said.
“First time he’s been on the mound for almost a year after he hurt his elbow last summer against Martella’s.
“Just to see him on the mound and being able to throw strikes and be in command was great,” Sheriff said.
Dancu certainly enjoyed this appearance more than his previous outing at the Point.
“I had to come in relief early on (prior to the injury). It was about my eighth pitch and I snapped it,” Dancu said of the elbow injury. “I threw over to first and actually picked off a guy. I threw four balls to the batter before and walked him, didn’t feel good. I picked him off. Threw another pitch and I just knew I had to come out of the game.”
On Friday, Paul Carpenter supported the team’s pitchers with five hits and nine walks. No. 9 hitter Luka Baccardi had a double, Billy Perroz had a hit and two RBIs, Jordan Sabol had a hit, two runs scored and a sacrifice fly, and Brandon Lane reached base four times with a hit, a walk, a hit by pitch and two runs scored.
“We’re patient,” Sheriff said. “We took what they gave us.”
Ben Mongelluzzo (11/3 innings), Ethan Boring (1 inning) and Bobby Kusinsky (two innings) followed Dancu on the mound.
“We have six big games next week so we had to see the arms and get them ready to go,” Sheriff said. “It was good to get the arms out there.”
Evan Becquet had two hits for Smith Transport. J.T. Turcovsky and Joe Olsavsky each had a double.
“The difference between (Friday) and (Thursday) night, was (Thursday) night we were getting our lead off or second guy on more often,” Smith Transport manager Tim Rubal said of a back-and-forth, 12-6 opening night loss to Paul Carpenter. “We ended up getting guys on base eventually, but it was with two outs. It’s tougher to capitalize.”
Smtih Transport starter Luke Schrock and reliever Zach Wilson each tossed three innings.
“Our pitchers pitched well. Both from Slippery Rock so they know each other and complement each other pretty well,” Rubal said. “Both were on a pitch count.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
