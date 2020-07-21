A group of 50 former players, coaches, league organizers and family members gathered on a steamy Monday evening to offer a sentimental farewell to the former Lorain Moxham Little League Field.
“We grew up in this ballpark,” said Westmont Hilltop High School AD Tom Callihan, who played at the field with his two brothers and whose late father, Bob, was a longtime league organizer. “The friendships that everyone built here is what makes this place so special.”
On Tuesday, a small building, backstop and fencing will be torn down.
Representatives from the first Little League team in 1959 through the final years of league play attended Monday’s event, which included the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” and concluded with a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
“Just the idea of the boys playing ball and having fun is my most special memory,” said Donna Rutledge, who had six sons who either played baseball or youth football on the field.
“It was really something for all the kids to play in,” Rutledge said. “In the evening, this is where everybody was.
“On Saturday, the ballfield was busy all day long. It was a place for all the kids to come and enjoy themselves.”
Lorain Moxham Little League began with a four-team league in 1959.
“There were the Blue Birds, Robins, Crows and Cardinals,” said Mike Brosig, a member of the 1959 Blue Birds.
“I played until I was 12. I was a second baseman, shortstop and relief pitcher. They called me Little Elroy after (former Pirates pitcher) Elroy Face.”
The Lorain Moxham Little League played through the 1981 season, according to the event organizers. In the later years, a few other leagues played occasionally on the field, organizers said Monday.
“It was 1959 this ballfield was built for the kids of Lorain Borough and the Moxham section of Johnstown,” emcee Lorain Borough Councilman Mike Kuharcik Jr. said. “Unfortunately, this field sat dormant for years and there was not too much interest for kids who already were in other leagues. We tried to rent out the field. There was no interest in this field anymore.
“In council, we decided we had to make future plans for this property,” Kuharcik said. “Moving forward what we plan on doing once this is all level and flat is to make another pavilion like we have in our upper part of the park with an indoor dining facility to be included. Eventually, maybe we can do outdoor events, a concert venue.”
Lorain Moxham Little League Field once hosted what then was considered to be the premier summer baseball tournament in the region.
“When we had the tournament, we were the only Little League in town that had a tournament,” said Tom Boyd Sr., who served as league commissioner, umpire, president and tournament organizer for nearly two decades.
“Now, everybody has tournaments. We ran it the same way as the AAABA. It was 16 teams with two losses for elimination. We had a waiting list of about 12 teams. I ran it for about 17 years.”
Boyd recognized league organizers such as the late Bob Callihan and former Tribune-Democrat sports writer John P. James, who was in attendance on Monday. Clyde Williams, who led some of the area’s top teams in the Johnstown Boys League and won a tournament championship at Lorain Moxham, was honored and presented a baseball by Clarence Robson, another league organizer.
The date of the ceremony also had significance.
“Bob Callihan came up here after the 1977 Johnstown Flood and from second base over there was a 30-foot gap. Everything was gone,” Boyd said of the July 20, 1977, storm. “We got together and decided we were going to fix this field. We got a lot of help from Dr. George Walter (former Johnstown mayor). Me, Bob Callihan and John James took over the rebuilding.”
Former girls softball player Stephanie Mino attended the ceremony with her father James Zanghi and brother Tony Zanghi, who all were part of the league.
Her late mother Joyce and late brother Jimmy also were involved in Lorain Moxham Little League.
“Many, many years of baseball and softball were played here,” Mino said.
She held a scrapbook with team photographs, action shots and even photos of the sponsorship signs she helped paint years ago.
“They’d bring big sheets of plywood to our house and sit them on the table,” Mino said. “They were painted brown and then my mom would hand-stencil the lettering for the ads on the signs. We hand-painted them all the time.”
Family was the theme throughout the ceremony, which included displays of numerous trophies, team photos and other sports memorabilia associated with the old field.
“The memories that this place holds, it comes back so much,” Callihan said.
“To see everybody here today reinforces what a group of good people Lorain Moxham always has been and always will be.”
