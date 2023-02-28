CRESSON – Penn Cambria girls’ basketball coach Keith Saleme said Abby Crossman always could score. She just needed the minutes to show everyone.
Crossman’s Panthers knew they could bring home the program’s third District 6 title. They just needed a chance.
Opportunities for both goals to be realized intersected on Tuesday night at the Mount Aloysius College Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center as Crossman almost outscored the opposition herself with 24 points in Penn Cambria’s 54-25 Class 4A championship game win over Somerset.
“I knew I had to do it. It’s my senior year. All of us have been playing together since we were like 2. I just knew I had to step it up this year, and I did,” said Crossman, a lean, 5-foot-10 forward who was one of Saleme’s first players off the bench this past year but has raised her scoring average by more than eight points as an upperclassman starter. “My mindset was that we can’t lose. We cannot lose this game.”
Penn Cambria’s progression through the season mirrored that of Crossman from her junior to her senior year. Saleme gave the Panthers a gut-check in a rare New Year’s Eve practice when they were 2-8 coming off a season when they made the PIAA tournament through the District 6-3A consolation game.
The championship game win not only put them into the state tournament again and added another trophy for the lobby to go with those from 1993 and 2019, it finally got the Panthers to .500 at 12-12.
“We said ‘New year. New us.’ We just decided to turn it around,” Panther senior swing player Emily Hite said. “I’m feeling ecstatic, because we set this goal at the beginning of our offseason and we put a lot of work into it.”
Hite finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Crossman also had four steals in the victory which saw the Panthers’ break-neck, controlled-chaos style force Somerset into 25 turnovers and made the Golden Eagles have to rush many of their shots.
The outcome had Saleme in tears.
“I’m emotional about it, because there was a lot of down times,” he said, “but they kept fighting and fighting and, in the end, we ended up achieving the goal we set out to do.”
Any realistic chances of Somerset coming back were ended when an 8-0 Penn Cambria run to end the third quarter put the Panthers ahead by 21. Somerset, which upset top-seed Greater Johnstown in the semifinals, ended the year 8-16. Freshman guard Eve Housley paced the Golden Eagles with 14 points.
“I think we cracked a bit under the pressure. We just couldn’t make shots, and they did. They came ready to roll,” Somerset coach Jill Kegg said. “This is like the first time (our players) have been on the big stage.”
Crossman had 14 points in the first half and Hite six as the Panthers grabbed a 29-16 lead while coming up with nine steals and forcing 15 Golden Eagle turnovers.
Crossman tossed in nine in the opening period to spur the Panthers to a 17-9 advantage. Penn Cambria forced Kegg to call a timeout just 4:24 into the contest by hitting four of their first 10 shots.
“It’s really exciting,” Crossman said of being a district champion. “This has been our goal, and it’s really nice to finally win. We’ve been waiting for it.”
