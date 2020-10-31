Forest Hills won the battle at the line of scrimmage in a big way Friday night against Greater Johnstown, as the visiting Rangers rolled up over 400 rushing yards in a 48-28 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference regular-season victory over the Trojans.
“We wanted to establish the run and not have to throw too much tonight,” said Forest Hills coach Justin Myers, whose team improved to 3-4 on the year.
The Rangers executed that game plan as intended, with junior running back Damon Crawley spearheading an attack that picked up 433 of 482 total yards on the ground. Crawley gashed the Trojans (0-8) for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, with quarterback Zach Myers adding 65 yards and one score.
“Our line did a great job, and we have several guys who can run the ball,” Coach Myers said. “We’ve challenged our team to be more physical and they are responding.”
There were a few bright spots for the beleaguered Greater Johnstown squad, as the Trojan defense came up with four takeaways. Freshman quarterback Jon Updyke made his first career start in place of the injured Symeon Kobal, and he finished 13 of 22 for 120 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
“It’s tough for a freshman quarterback to come in, given the speed of the game and everything that is needed to learn,” said Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan. “But Jon handled it like a champ. In time, he will keep getting better.”
After the teams traded interceptions on the first two possessions of the game, the Forest Hills running game got going with a nine-play, 71-yard drive capped off by Crawley’s 1-yard touchdown. Myers hit Colton Cornell for the conversion to make it 8-0 with 2:59 left in the opening quarter.
Forest Hills proceeded to add to that advantage by controlling the ball for over eight minutes of the second quarter.
Crawley carried five times for 61 yards during a nine-play, 86-yard drive, and his 14-yard score to finish the series was followed by a Myers conversion run at the 5:12 mark.
The Rangers then surprised the Trojans with an onside kick, and Forest Hills recovered at the Ranger 49. Myers hit Cornell for a 25-yard gain, and Myers eventually scored on a 1-yard sneak to put Forest Hills up 24-0 with 1:32 left before the break.
That set the stage for a wild finish to the half. Johnstown answered with a seven-play, 64-yard drive aided by two Ranger penalties and capped off by Updyke’s 18-yard touchdown pass to D’andre Sampson with just 42 seconds left that pulled the Trojans within 24-6.
A subsequent Trojan onside kick attempt was recovered by Forest Hills at the Greater Johnstown 49, but when the Rangers tried to drive for another score before the half, the Trojan defense came up with a momentum-shifting takeaway. Alijah Gibson picked off a tipped Myers pass and took it the distance for a 68-yard touchdown with just two seconds left to get the Trojans right back in the game at 24-12.
However, that momentum swung right back to Forest Hills just seconds into the third quarter. The Trojans failed to field a line-drive kickoff, and the Rangers’ Easton Toth recovered at the Greater Johnstown 34. Crawley rumbled into the end zone on the very next play to put Forest Hills up 30-12, and the Rangers continued to expand that advantage.
Toth’s 4-yard touchdown run early in the fourth was followed on the next Forest Hills possession by a 6-yard Nick Caddy scoring run that made it 42-12. Tavione Thomas answered for the Trojans by breaking loose for a 59-yard touchdown and catching the subsequent conversion pass from Updyke. Thomas led Greater Johnstown with 110 yards on 9 carries.
Colten Danel’s 2-yard touchdown run completed the Ranger scoring, and on Greater Johnstown’s last possession of the game, senior running back Yasir Robinson took it to the house from 55 yards out and ran in the conversion to set the final.
Forest Hills will travel to Bishop McCort next Friday night, while the Trojans do not have an opponent currently on the schedule for next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.