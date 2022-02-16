BERLIN, Pa. – The Conemaugh Township High School boys basketball team displayed depth and resiliency on Wednesday night in the WestPAC semifinal round.
With a trip to Pitt-Johnstown for Friday’s conference title game at stake, the Indians had to play long stretches without senior leader and 1,000-point scorer Jackson Byer, who contended with foul trouble much of the night against South Section winner Berlin Brothersvalley.
But the North runner-up Indians produced four double-digit scorers in front of a loud, standing-room-only crowd on the Mountaineers’ home court.
Junior Tanner Shirley had 23 points, with five 3-pointers, and sophomore Jon Updyke had 17 points, 11 rebounds and a blocked shot in Conemaugh Township’s 68-57 victory.
“When your guy is sitting on the bench, you hope some other guys pick it up,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said of Byer, who finished with four fouls and two points, but provided key minutes late in the game. “It was more than one or two. A bunch of them did. Thank goodness.
“This is a hostile environment. Coach (Tanner) Prosser and his staff, I can’t say enough. I think the world of what they do with their teams year in and year out. This is a quality win for us at the right time.”
Juniors Ethan Black and Anthony Gregory each had 10 points for Conemaugh Township, which will take a 19-2 record into its third game of the season against North Section winner Portage.
The Mustangs (22-1) beat South runner-up Shanksville-Stonycreek (9-13) in Wednesday’s other boys semifinal.
The teams split the regular-season series, as Portage won 65-61 at Conemaugh Township on Jan. 29, and the Indians beat the host Mustangs 64-60 on Feb. 8.
The WestPAC boys championship game will be held at the Sports Center at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“Give Conemaugh Township a lot of credit,” Berlin coach Tanner Prosser said. “They played with a lot of discipline, took advantage of some of our mistakes and hit some big shots when they needed to.”
Sophomore Craig Jarvis led the Mountaineers (15-7) with 22 points, including six 3-point field goals. Sophomore Pace Prosser and junior Ryan Blubaugh each had 12 points.
Conemaugh Township had a solid start to build a 14-8 first-quarter advantage. The Indians extended the margin to 29-19 at halftime.
“Just lock down on defense,” Shirley said. “We protected the perimeter well. We forced some bad shots from them, got out in transition and scored.
“Credit to their shooters. They make it really difficult.”
The Indians took a 13-point lead, 46-33, on a basket by Black in the third quarter.
But the Mountaineers surged as junior Blubaugh scored 11 points in the third. His basket with 6.5 on the clock pulled Berlin within 48-42 entering the final quarter.
In the fourth, the Mountaineers got the home crowd into the game by pulling within 49-47 on a Jarvis 3-pointer at 6:53.
“I can’t say enough about how they hung in there,” Lesko said of his team. “Their resiliency paid off tonight.”
The Indians outscored the Mountaineers 17-10 the rest of the way.
“It was just our coach settling us down,” Shirley said of Lesko. “He’s a great leader for us. We had some young kids who stepped up like Jon Updyke. He calms us down.”
Updyke had six points, three rebounds and a block in the fourth quarter. He went 3-for-4 on the free-throw line down the stretch.
“We blew a great opportunity tonight, having the opportunity to play this game at home,” Coach Prosser said. “We didn’t come out and perform the way we would have liked. But I think a week from Friday we’ll probably play a District 5 semifinal here and have the same opportunity. Win that and you get to go to play at UPJ to play for a district championship.
“Hopefully we’ll treat that as a second chance and take advantage of the nice break we have here, get better and be ready for that.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
