Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain likely. High 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Evening rain and wind followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.