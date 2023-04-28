Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Windy. A steady rain this morning, with showers continuing this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.