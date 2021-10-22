DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Conemaugh Valley took a huge step toward securing a District 6 Class 1A playoff berth Friday night as the Blue Jays won their fourth straight game behind a ball-control ground attack and stout defense that produced a 27-14 WestPAC triumph over Conemaugh Township.
Conemaugh Valley (5-3) trailed 7-6 at the end of the first quarter after a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Shirley to Ethan Black put the Indians (3-4) on top. However, the Blue Jays regained the momentum thanks to an efficient running game that generated 367 yards and helped keep Conemaugh Township’s high-scoring passing offense off the field via a nearly 2 to 1 advantage in time of possession. That allowed the Blue Jays to engineer three unanswered touchdown drives that eventually opened up a 20-point fourth-quarter advantage.
Logan Kent was the workhorse for Conemaugh Valley, as the senior running back tallied 290 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.
“We put a good game plan in and the guys performed,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “That’s the name of the game for us, control the clock and get as many yards as we can.”
Defensively, Conemaugh Valley limited the Indians to 120 yards of total offense on the night. Shirley completed 13 of 26 passes for 109 yards for the Indians, but was also intercepted twice by Conemaugh Valley’s Nick Heltzel.
“We were worried about their spread,” Kent said. “That’s a great, well coached team, and they made it really hard for us to prepare. We were able to make some blitzes and they paid off.”
“They controlled the ball and were very tough up front,’ Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said. “I give them credit for how hard they worked and controlled the ball, and I give our kids credit for how they never quit. It wasn’t our night but my kids battled for four quarters.”
Conemaugh Valley opened the scoring after driving 75 yards in eight plays on the initial possession of the game. Runs of 21 and 25 yards by Kent set up Nick Heltzel’s 5-yard touchdown that made it 6-0 at the 7:57 mark.
The Indians answered right back with an 11-play march during which Shirley went 6 of 6 for 40 yards, capped off by the scoring strike to Black followed by Caiden Mauzy’s go-ahead PAT with 3:42 left in the first quarter.
Late in the period, Nick Heltzel picked off Shirley at the Blue Jay 13, and Kent then ripped off gains of 45 and 34 yards leading to Noah Heltzel’s 1-yard quarterback sneak that put Conemaugh Valley back on top at 11:10 of the second quarter.
Noah Heltzel added the extra point.
Nick Heltzel’s second pick on the ensuing series led to an 18-play Conemaugh Valley drive that consumed nearly nine minutes of the second period, but Jackson Byer kept the Blue Jays out of the end zone with an interception at the Indian 1-yard line with 27 seconds left in the half to keep the margin 13-7 at the break.
The Blue Jays’ initial drive of the third quarter covered 54 yards in eight plays, with Kent’s 20-yard dash to the end zone and subsequent conversion run making it a 14-point game.
After an Indian three-and-out, Conemaugh Valley effectively put the game out of reach with a 13-play drive that chewed up 70 yards and over seven minutes. Kent picked up gains of 15 and 21 yards, and he finished the drive with a 1-yard plunge that made it 27-7 early in the fourth.
“We executed what we needed to on defense and offense,” said Logan Kent.
“Our guys worked hard and that’s what helped us come out with the victory.”
Thor O’Ship’s 2-yard touchdown run late in the contest for the Indians finished the scoring.
Next week, Conemaugh Valley travels to West Shamokin for the second meeting in three weeks. Purchase Line hosts Conemaugh Township.
