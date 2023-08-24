JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There’s a lot of new circling around the Conemaugh Valley Blue Jays heading into the 2023 season.
There are new light fixtures at Thomas Yewcic Stadium, which will be renamed John “Jake” Jacoby Field at Thomas Yewcic Stadium on Friday when Portage visits. Also, Conemaugh Valley is joining the Heritage Conference after spending the past two-plus decades in the WestPAC.
When asked about what consistency the team hopes to bring into the campaign, Blue Jays coach Matt Kent offered a pattern he’d like to see washed away.
“Hopefully the consistent losing is not going to happen,” Kent said.
“We’re hoping to consistently win. That’s going to be the change.
“New lights, changing the name of the field, but when it comes down to it, we’re going to play football.
“We’re going to play smash-mouth football, and we’re in a good conference to do it. These guys like to hit in this conference. They’re well-coached. There’s no slouches out there. Like I said to our guys, ‘You get a win in this conference, you’ve done something.’ Each week you get a win, you’re beating good teams. You’re getting respect. That’s what we want.”
Conemaugh Valley, 2-7 in 2022, averaged 224.2 yards per game on the ground operating out of a double-wing offense that returns eight starters from a season ago with only 6 rushing yards lost to graduation. The Blue Jays also return all 73 of their passing yards from 2022.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that got playing time that weren’t starters last year, but they got playing time on offense,” Kent said. “We do have a lot of kids that know what they’re doing on the offense and on the defensive side, too.”
Defensively, Conemaugh Valley does lose its two leading tacklers, but still returns seven starters from a unit that produced five turnovers and pitched a shutout on Oct. 1, 2022, vs. Claysburg-Kimmel.
Another challenge facing Kent is bolstering the turnout of student-athletes from Ferndale, Conemaugh Valley’s co-op partner since the 2020 season.
“I think we have six kids from Ferndale right now,” Kent said. “Those six kids we have are going to get some playing time. The six kids we have are all pretty good, athletic kids. They’ll be getting some time on the field.
“Keeping that relationship going with Ferndale is important. Not only is it with the high school and the varsity, but it goes down to junior high and youth league.”
The bugaboo for the Blue Jays is bringing varsity-aged athletes into the fold.
“There’s still a kind of buffer,” Kent said. “I haven’t figured out where it’s at and why they’re not playing, but once we can figure that out (we can) get over that hurdle, because there’s a lot of athletes in Ferndale. You look at their baseball and basketball teams, they have some athletes. If we can get them to come up and see what the football side is all about, it’d be beneficial for us and them.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.