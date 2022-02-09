Moments before the opening tip-off on Wednesday night, 32 former Blue Jays girls basketball players, coaches and supporters of the program emerged from the locker room to form a line that stretched the length of the Conemaugh Valley High School gymnasium.
Players from her first team as well as representation from last year’s squad were in the group that assembled to honor retiring Conemaugh Valley girls basketball coach Teri Cruse.
“I knew something was going down, but I didn’t know the extent of things,” Cruse said after her Blue Jays defeated visiting Ferndale Area 58-37.
“It was exciting, actually,” said Cruse, when asked if the nostalgic, pregame ceremony and alumnae presence put pressure on her and the team. “It was nice seeing all of the older players and coaches come back and family come in from out of town and in town.
“Ferndale, even when I played, it was always a big game for us and it meant something. So, it was nice playing them.”
Cruse will step down after 19 seasons as head coach of the Blue Jays.
She has a 271-187 record. Her Blue Jays won District 6 and advanced to the PIAA Class 1A title game in Hershey in 2006.
“Even now, after all these years, a Hershey Kiss doesn’t mean the same as it did prior to that year,” Cruse said of the silver-medal team led by future Duquesne player and Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer Sam Pollino.
Cruse was a star player at Conemaugh Valley, scoring 1,041 career points and grabbing 888 rebounds while helping the Blue Jays advance to the state semifinal round before falling to eventual PIAA champion Bishop Carroll in 1987.
She had a Pitt-Johnstown Athletics Hall of Fame career while competing in two sports, women’s basketball and volleyball, from 1987-91. Cruse earned the University of Pittsburgh Undergraduate Award in 1990.
“Being from here, playing here, my kids going here, and growing up here, it means a lot,” said Cruse, whose two sons, Grant and Casey, played the national anthem on their saxophones on Wednesday. “Being involved with the elementary kids. ... A lot of it is the connections I’ve made. Some of these kids have been in our program since they were in second and third grade.”
The pregame ceremony made an impression on the Blue Jays players. A 20-minute postgame video tribute also was played in the gym.
“I think everyone just wanted to win for her, seeing how much she has put into this program,” said senior Anna Gunby, who scored 13 points and had 15 rebounds. “Everyone had to put in as much work and effort as she did.”
Senior Hailey Stiffler and junior Delanie Davison each scored 12 points, with Davison hauling in nine boards.
Freshman Penelope Reininger had 10 points and eight rebounds for Conemaugh Valley (6-10).
Freshman Deajah Chatman had 17 points and eight rebounds for Ferndale (4-15).
Junior Angelina Wagner had 14 points.
“It meant a lot to all of us,” Gunby said. “Coach Cruse has done so much for all of us and the entire program. Seeing all of those people come out for her, that’s how you know she’s such a good coach because everyone was there for her and to support her.
“She pushes everybody to go as hard as they can. She never lets anyone settle to not be at their best. She always pushes to make sure you’re doing everything that you can.”
Conemaugh Valley took a 17-9 first-quarter advantage and led 31-15 at halftime.
The Blue Jays pushed the margin to 27 points on senior Emma Grecek’s basket to make it 49-22 with 6:46 remaining.
“We have been playing a lot better and shooting a lot better,” Cruse said.
“We finally have everyone back, minus one, of our injuries.
“The seniors really have been picking it up.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
